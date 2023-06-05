Britain’s Got Talent Winners List: Know about the Latest Winners

Breaking

Discover the latest winners of Britain's Got Talent and stay up-to-date with the ultimate list of champions from the show. This list contains all the Britain’s Got Talent winners since the show aired. Read below to learn more about the winners and seasons they won.
Britain’s Got Talent Winners List: Britain's Got Talent is a British talent show competition that has been airing since 2007. The show is produced by Syco Entertainment and FremantleMedia and is hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ant and Dec), the famous TV presenter duo.

Britain’s Got Talent has been a massive success and the platform welcomes people of all ages to showcase their talents and get recognition. From performances of dogs to dance troupes, magicians to comedians, Britain's Got Talent has something for everyone. 

The show has won the hearts of viewers around the world with its diverse lineup of talented performers.

The show was recently won by Viggo Venn in 2023 and the people await the new season.

Over the years, Britain's Got Talent has seen some incredible acts take to the stage, and the competition has produced some truly memorable winners. 

Here is a list of all the Britain's Got Talent winners, along with their act and the year they won:

Season

Name 

Act 

Year

1

Paul Potts

Opera Singer

2007

2

George Sampson

Street Dancer

2008

3

Diversity

Dance troupe

2009

4

Spelbound

Gymnastic group

2010

5

Jai McDowall

Singer

2011

6

Ashleigh and Pudsey

Dog Act

2012

7

Attraction

Shadow Theatre

2013

8

Collabro

Singing Group 

2014

9

Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse

Dog Act

2015

10

Richard Jones

Magician 

2016

11

Tokio Myers

Classical Musician

2017

12

Lee Ridley (Lost Voice Guy)

Stand-Up Comedy

2018

13

Colin Thackery

Singer

2019

14

Jon Courtenay

Comic Singer 

2020

15

Axel Blake

Stand-Up Comedy

2022

16

Viggo Venn

Comedian

2023

Best Winners of Britain’s Got Talent 

Paul Potts: Potts is an opera singer who never performed in public before auditioning for Britain's Got Talent. He won the first season of the show and went on to have a successful career as an opera singer.

Diversity: Diversity is a dance troupe that won the third season of Britain's Got Talent. They were known for their innovative and energetic dance routines.

Tokio Myers: Myers was a 27-year-old pianist who won the eleventh season of Britain's Got Talent. He was the first classical musician to win the show. 

Tokio got completely lost in himself during his piano performances, and it was easy for anyone watching to be taken on a journey by his music as well.

Colin Thackery: Thackery won the twelfth season of Britain's Got Talent. He was the oldest winner of the show.

Jon Courtenay: Courtenay is a comedian who won the fourteenth season of Britain's Got Talent. He was the first comedian to win the show.

FAQ

How much money do BGT winners get?

The winners of 2023 will get £250,000 cash prize and a place at The Royal Variety Performance.

Who won the Britain's Got Talent 2023?

The show was recently won by Viggo Venn in 2023
