Britain’s Got Talent Winners List: Know about the Latest Winners

Britain’s Got Talent Winners List: Britain's Got Talent is a British talent show competition that has been airing since 2007. The show is produced by Syco Entertainment and FremantleMedia and is hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ant and Dec), the famous TV presenter duo.

Britain’s Got Talent has been a massive success and the platform welcomes people of all ages to showcase their talents and get recognition. From performances of dogs to dance troupes, magicians to comedians, Britain's Got Talent has something for everyone.

The show has won the hearts of viewers around the world with its diverse lineup of talented performers.

The show was recently won by Viggo Venn in 2023 and the people await the new season.

Over the years, Britain's Got Talent has seen some incredible acts take to the stage, and the competition has produced some truly memorable winners.

Here is a list of all the Britain's Got Talent winners, along with their act and the year they won:

Season Name Act Year 1 Paul Potts Opera Singer 2007 2 George Sampson Street Dancer 2008 3 Diversity Dance troupe 2009 4 Spelbound Gymnastic group 2010 5 Jai McDowall Singer 2011 6 Ashleigh and Pudsey Dog Act 2012 7 Attraction Shadow Theatre 2013 8 Collabro Singing Group 2014 9 Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse Dog Act 2015 10 Richard Jones Magician 2016 11 Tokio Myers Classical Musician 2017 12 Lee Ridley (Lost Voice Guy) Stand-Up Comedy 2018 13 Colin Thackery Singer 2019 14 Jon Courtenay Comic Singer 2020 15 Axel Blake Stand-Up Comedy 2022 16 Viggo Venn Comedian 2023

Best Winners of Britain’s Got Talent

Paul Potts: Potts is an opera singer who never performed in public before auditioning for Britain's Got Talent. He won the first season of the show and went on to have a successful career as an opera singer.

Diversity: Diversity is a dance troupe that won the third season of Britain's Got Talent. They were known for their innovative and energetic dance routines.

Tokio Myers: Myers was a 27-year-old pianist who won the eleventh season of Britain's Got Talent. He was the first classical musician to win the show.

Tokio got completely lost in himself during his piano performances, and it was easy for anyone watching to be taken on a journey by his music as well.

Colin Thackery: Thackery won the twelfth season of Britain's Got Talent. He was the oldest winner of the show.

Jon Courtenay: Courtenay is a comedian who won the fourteenth season of Britain's Got Talent. He was the first comedian to win the show.