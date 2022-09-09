Can You Solve The Intruder Riddle in 11 seconds?

The Intruder Riddle: Riddles are great for engaging our mind for a short period of time. Riddles are great exercise for our brains and it helps improve problem solving skills as well as enhancing logical thinking and critical thinking.

Emily, a little girl studying in Class 5 was alone at home, it was a cold and dark night. Emily’s parents have left for London as Emily’s grandmother expired. She would also have gone with them but couldn’t go as she had her English paper the next day.

She was busy studying when a sudden storm came and which progressively increased in intensity making her unable to concentrate on her studies.

She almost feel asleep for a while before being awaken by a loud sound. She passed off the sound as the rumbling of clouds.

Again she started her studies only to hear some faint footsteps approaching her from behind, before she could turn back and see what was happening, she was grabbed by her neck by strong hands.

She tried to scream but her sound couldn’t be heard by anyone as the intruder was pressing his arm against her throat.

Give me all the money! growled a man in a hoarse voice.

There is no money… please let me go…… cried Emily in panic.

This statement further agitated the man.

Don’t lie to me said the man while progressively tightening his grip on Emily’s throat.

Emily felt as if she is going to choke and an eerie silence prevailed for few seconds. The silence was broken by the ringing of the telephone.

This alerted both Emily and the intruder. Emily composed herself and said If I do not answer the phone, people will get suspicious.

The intruder was felt it would spoil his plans and let Emily go.

But he said do not try to be clever or else the results won’t be good for you.

Emily nodded her head in agreement, and walked towards the telephone. On reaching near the phone she took a deep breath and lifted the call with confidence.

“Hey there! How’s the revision going?” said the caller on the other end.

“Hey Anna. Thank you for the call. Could you please return the Science notes that I lent you last week? I really need them back. It would be a great help to me. It’s an emergency, so if you could give me them tomorrow, it would be great. Please hurry in finding the notes. I need to go back to study, Bye” said Emily and hung up the phone.

The intruder said ” it was wise of you to not utter a word of what is happening”. But, somewhere deep down he was confused at Emily’s conversation with the caller.

Enough of drama, tell me where’s the money?

Emily visibly terrified replied, It’s.. it’s in my dad’s room, second room on the left, third drawer.

On hearing this the man released his grip and asked Emily to show him the room.

She sighed a breath of relief and started walking slowly but cautiously towards the room with the intruder behind her.

She was praying silently as to when the ordeal will end.

As she entered the room and was about to open the drawer, the area was filled with the sound of police sirens.

Hearing this the intruder was shocked and in haste jumped out of the nearest window.

Emily ran after the intruder and on reaching the window saw the intruder captured by the police. She also saw Anna standing there.

She ran towards Anna and hugged her. She thanked Anna and the police for saving her.

The policeman replied “Smart kids”, you did a great job.

Now tell us what exactly happened that led to the capture of the thief?

The Intruder Riddle - Solution

Emily had muted the telephone on specific points during the call and all Anna could hear was "call...help...emergency...please hurry".

This made Anna call the police as she thought Emily is in great danger. The police came and the intruder was caught.