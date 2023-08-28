Can you spot 1 difference between the Spongebob Squarepants picture in 4 seconds?

There are many ways to improve overall cognitive abilities, such as through exercise and solving puzzles. Now, doing exercises may get boring at one point in time; on the other hand, solving puzzles will never get monotonous.

If you genuinely want to improve your observation skills and attention to detail, then you must solve at least one spot the difference puzzle daily. These puzzles challenge your vision, as finding differences between two almost identical images is pretty difficult. If you are curious to know how good your skills are, then try this spot the difference game we have ready for you today. Let’s go.

Spot 3 differences in the Japanese girl pictures within 6 seconds!

Spot 1 difference in 4 seconds

Source: YouTube (Kingsaw Riddles)

The image above is of one of the most popular animated characters, Spongebob Squarepants. The two images of Spongebob are almost identical and seem indistinguishable, but if you take a closer look at them, you will find one difference between them. You have to bear the burden of finding the difference between the two pictures. Oh, and you only have 4 seconds to find it. All the best.

Unlock the champion observer in you and spot 10 differences between the desert pictures within 17 seconds.

Remember, 4 seconds and no more.

If you are unable to identify the difference, don't worry because we are about to give you the solution to this spot the difference puzzle. Scroll down to see it.

Spot the difference solution

Here is the difference between the two Spongebob pictures. See it for yourself:

Source: YouTube (Kingsaw Riddles)

