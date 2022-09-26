Brain Teaser: Can you spot the odd one out in this image within 6 seconds?

Looking for a reason to begin your weekend at a kickstart? Try solving Brain Teaser. Brain teasers are a puzzle that requires creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the odd one out in this image within 6 seconds. And your time starts now!

Can you spot the odd symbol in this image?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves a good quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find an odd symbol in the collection of letters. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. Remember, you just need to keep eye on the minute details as the odd letter will be concealed in the frame itself with the colours and similar letters or symbols.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to find new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to spot an oddball hidden between the monotonic presentation of the ‘&’ symbol. Quiz Post released this brain teaser with a challenge for users to find the odd letter or symbol among the group of letters in 6 seconds. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the odd symbol is similar to the colour of the picture background and resembles exactly like other letters, placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

This image includes 14 rows and 14 columns with a total of 196 letters. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, gaze through all the directions, Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Scroll down to the 9th row and 5th column of the image. You will find the number 8 here, whereas the other symbol is ‘&’ in the frame.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the odd symbol.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.