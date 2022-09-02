Can You Spot Three Hidden Owls in This Optical Illusion in 9 seconds?

Hidden Owl Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are like a cool sea breeze on a sunny afternoon. It refreshes our minds by engaging our brains in light-hearted fun.

Apart from the fun factor, optical illusions are also used by scientists to study human perception and how our brains work in response to such visual stimuli.

Not only is it a great source of entertainment and a very useful source for research purposes.

Are you ready for some brain-tingling yet light-hearted fun challenge?

What are you waiting for?

Dive in.

Find Three Hidden Owls in 9 seconds.

Look at the image below.

Image Credit: Gergely Dudás/ dudlof.com

This image is created by the famous Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás. He is a specialist in creating such incredible optical illusions that are fun to solve.

In the image, you can see that students have gathered with their books and pets for a fun session at the school.

They are nicely dressed in school uniforms and look forward to having a good time.

But, they have failed to notice that three cute owls are hiding amongst them, waiting to have some fun for themselves.

You need to find the three hidden owls within 9 seconds.

Which means you have got three seconds to find each owl.

Now don your detective caps and get started; time starts now.

3..

2…

1…

Have you spotted the first owl?

Look closely at the image; the owls are happily peeping from the back side of the students.

You have got six more seconds to find all three owls.

6….

5…

4…

3….

Hurry up; time’s almost over.

How many did you spot till now?

Let us give you a small hint.

The three owls are of different colours.

Now, hurry up.

2…

1…

And, time’s up.

How many owls did you spot?

We believe some of you have successfully spotted 1, 2 or all three owls by now.

Great work; you have excellent observation skills and have used that effectively in finding the owls.

Those still scratching their heads about where they can find the owls. Here is the solution for you.