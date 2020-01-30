Coronavirus in India: First confirmed case in Kerala and Key facts of Coronavirus

Coronavirus is causing havoc in several parts of the world. The mysterious coronavirus is known as novel coronavirus (NCoV). The government of India is taking precautions and doing screening of the passengers coming from China and other countries.

Let’s have a glimpse of the cities in India where more precautions are being taken for the novel coronavirus.

On 30 January, the Union ministry of health and family in an official statement said a student from Kerala, who was studying at Wuhan University and travelled to India, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Further, the ministry stated that the patient is kept in isolation and is being closely monitored.

News agency PTI told that in Kerala, one person each from Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Malappuram and three from Ernakulam district have been kept in isolation wards of various health centres.

Several people are showing symptoms of coronavirus and have been quarantined in different cities of India including Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. According to PTI, till Monday (27 January, 2020), a total of 33,552 passengers arrived in India from China in 155 flights that have been screened.

Three patients are also kept in Isolation Ward of Delhi's RML Hospital for a few days but now it is confirmed that tests are negative for Coronavirus

As a precautionary measure, thermal screening has been extended to 21 airports in India including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Kochi, Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi, and Goa.

What is a novel Coronavirus?

Coronavirus term refers to a large group of viruses or families of viruses that cause a wide range of illnesses and infections in humans and several animals including birds, mammals like camels, cats and bats. In this outbreak, the novel coronavirus has never been identified earlier in people. However, coronavirus is not new and causes infections like the common cold, rare infections like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Note: Coronaviruses are zoonotic that is they can transmit between animals and humans. To date, seven coronaviruses have been identified and cause infection and illness in humans.

What is the source of the coronavirus outbreak?

It is believed that the virus has been originated in late 2019 in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan where illegal selling of wildlife has been done. Further investigations are going on to find out the source of the outbreak.

Common signs observed in people infected by 2019-novel coronavirus according to WHO are as follows:

- Fever

- Cough

- Pneumonia

- Sore throat

- Fatigue or tiredness

- Shortness of breath and breathing difficulties

- Severe acute respiratory syndrome

- Kidney failure

- Death

According to WHO, preventive measures need to be taken are:

- Clean hands frequently. Use soap, water or an alcohol-based rub.

- During sneezing use tissue. After using discard it and clean hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes with elbow or tissue. Discard tissue and clean hands.

- Maintain a distance with the people showing symptoms of cold or flu.

- Don’t contact with live wild or farm animals.

- Cook properly meat and eggs before eating. Don’t eat raw or undercooked meat.

- It is advised to avoid touching nose, eyes or mouths with hands.

Is a novel coronavirus is like SARS?

It is said that the novel coronavirus is a strain of coronavirus like SARS. In 2002 and 2003 around 800 people were killed globally due to SARS.

Therefore we can say that one case of coronavirus is confirmed in Kerala, India. The government of India is taking precautionary measures and the condition of the patient is stable and under observation. It is important to take precautions.

