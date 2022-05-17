Difference between Dassault Rafale and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Rafale vs F/A-18E/F Super Hornet: Boeing, an American aerospace company, is planning to fly two Super Hornet fighter jets to Goa for operational demonstrations before its potential buyer, the Indian Navy. The aircraft is specifically designed for carrier operations.

Alain Garcia, the VP of Boeing’s India Business Development, underscored that the fighter jets could operate from the Indian Navy warships and has the potential to meet or exceed the STOBAR performance requirements of the Indian Navy. He added that the aircraft will be a transformative capability for the Indian Navy and will significantly impact the aerospace industry.

Amid this backdrop, let us look at the differences between F/A-18E/F Super Hornet vs Dassault Rafale.

Dassault Rafale

Rafale is a twin-jet fighter aircraft from France. The aircraft can operate from both an aircraft carrier ad a shore base. It can carry out all the combat missions, ranging from air superiority and air defence, close air support, and in-depth strikes to anti-ship strikes and nuclear deterrence.

The aircraft entered into service with the French Navy in 2004 and with the country’s Air Force in 2006. It boasts of being the second most seasoned fighter globally and has been combating proven since 2007.

F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet is a twin engine, multirole fighter aircraft. These variants are based on McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet. The aircraft can conduct day or night strikes with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defences, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control, and tanker missions.

With its advanced networking and open architecture design, the aircraft can jointly work with the Indian Navy’s P-81 and other US-origin aircraft. The Super Hornet entered service with the US Navy in 1999.

Size Comparison

CATEGORY DASSAULT RAFALE F/A-18E/F SUPER HORNET Length 15.27 m – 50 ft 1 in 18.4 m – 60.1 ft Wingspan 10.80 m – 35 ft 4 in 13.65 m – 45 ft 0 in Wing area 45.7 m² – 492 ft² 46.5 m² – 500 sq ft Height 5.30 m – 17 ft 3 in 4.88 m – 16.0 ft Weight 10,100 kg – 22,6k lb 14,500 kg – 32,0k lb Power 2 x 75 kN – 17k lbf 2 x 97 kN – 22k lbf

Dogfight (close to the medium range) Ratings

CATEGORY DASSAULT RAFALE F/A-18E/F SUPER HORNET Cannon GIAT 30M/719B M61A1 Vulcan Caliber (mm) 30 mm 20 mm Rate of Fire (rpm) 2500 rpm 6000 rpm Muzzle Velocity 1025 m/s 1050 m/s Size Point 10%-30% 20% 20% Manoeuvrability 9.3 7,8 Thrust/Weight Ratio 1,13 1.03 AAM (first) MBDA MICA AIM-7 Sparrow Operational range 0.2 – 50 km 0.2 – 50 km AAM (second) R.550 MAGIC II AIM-9 Sidewinder Operational range 0.3 – 15 km 0.5 – 30 km Dogfight Rating 76% 57%

BVR (Beyond Visual Range) Ratings

CATEGORY DASSAULT RAFALE F/A-18E/F SUPER HORNET BVR AAM missile MBDA Meteor AIM-120 AMRAAM AAM origin NATO USA Year in 2013 in 1997 Range (mile) 62 45 Range (km) 100 75 Speed (mph) 2640 2640 Speed (km/h) 4248 4248 Radar Thales RBE2-AA AN/APG-79 Radar overall rating excellent excellent BVR Technology 85% 83% BVR Def. Tech. 85% 80% RCS – Radar Cross Section 0.5-2.0 1.0-2.5

Overall and BVR ratings

CATEGORY DASSAULT RAFALE F/A-18E/F SUPER HORNET BVR Rating 90% 83% Armament 8.6/10 7.9/10 Technology 8.5/10 8.9/10 Avionics 8.4/10 9.0/10 Manoeuvrability 9.3/10 7.8/10 Rate of Climb max. 300 m/s – 60k ft/min max. 228 m/s – 44k ft/min Thrust/Weight 1.13 1.03 Service Ceiling 17 km – 55k ft 15 km – 50k ft Speed 2.00 Mach 1.80 Mach Fuel Economy 0.70 km/l – 1.65 NM/gallon 0.60 km/l – 1.21 NM/gallon Unit Cost 130.000.000 USD 80.000.000 USD Overall Rating excellent very good

