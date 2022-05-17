Difference between Dassault Rafale and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

This article looks at the differences between Rafale and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
Rafale vs F/A-18E/F Super Hornet: Boeing, an American aerospace company, is planning to fly two Super Hornet fighter jets to Goa for operational demonstrations before its potential buyer, the Indian Navy. The aircraft is specifically designed for carrier operations.

Alain Garcia, the VP of Boeing’s India Business Development, underscored that the fighter jets could operate from the Indian Navy warships and has the potential to meet or exceed the STOBAR performance requirements of the Indian Navy. He added that the aircraft will be a transformative capability for the Indian Navy and will significantly impact the aerospace industry.

Amid this backdrop, let us look at the differences between F/A-18E/F Super Hornet vs Dassault Rafale.

Dassault Rafale

Rafale is a twin-jet fighter aircraft from France. The aircraft can operate from both an aircraft carrier ad a shore base. It can carry out all the combat missions, ranging from air superiority and air defence, close air support, and in-depth strikes to anti-ship strikes and nuclear deterrence.

The aircraft entered into service with the French Navy in 2004 and with the country’s Air Force in 2006. It boasts of being the second most seasoned fighter globally and has been combating proven since 2007.

F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet is a twin engine, multirole fighter aircraft. These variants are based on McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet. The aircraft can conduct day or night strikes with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defences, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control, and tanker missions.

With its advanced networking and open architecture design, the aircraft can jointly work with the Indian Navy’s P-81 and other US-origin aircraft. The Super Hornet entered service with the US Navy in 1999.

 Comparison between Rafale and F-16

Dassault Rafale vs F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Size Comparison

CATEGORY

DASSAULT RAFALE

F/A-18E/F SUPER HORNET

Length

15.27 m – 50 ft 1 in

18.4 m – 60.1 ft

Wingspan

10.80 m – 35 ft 4 in

13.65 m – 45 ft 0 in

Wing area

45.7 m² – 492 ft²

46.5 m² – 500 sq ft

Height

5.30 m – 17 ft 3 in

4.88 m – 16.0 ft

Weight

10,100 kg – 22,6k lb

14,500 kg – 32,0k lb

Power

2 x 75 kN – 17k lbf

2 x 97 kN – 22k lbf

Dogfight (close to the medium range) Ratings

CATEGORY

DASSAULT RAFALE

F/A-18E/F SUPER HORNET

Cannon

GIAT 30M/719B

M61A1 Vulcan

Caliber (mm)

30 mm

20 mm

Rate of Fire (rpm)

2500 rpm

6000 rpm

Muzzle Velocity

1025 m/s

1050 m/s

Size Point 10%-30%

20%

20%

Manoeuvrability

9.3

7,8

Thrust/Weight Ratio

1,13

1.03

AAM (first)

MBDA MICA

AIM-7 Sparrow

Operational range

0.2 – 50 km

0.2 – 50 km

AAM (second)

R.550 MAGIC II

AIM-9 Sidewinder

Operational range

0.3 – 15 km

0.5 – 30 km

Dogfight Rating

76%

57%

BVR (Beyond Visual Range) Ratings

CATEGORY

DASSAULT RAFALE

F/A-18E/F SUPER HORNET

BVR AAM missile

MBDA Meteor

AIM-120 AMRAAM

AAM origin

NATO

USA

Year

in 2013

in 1997

Range (mile)

62

45

Range (km)

100

75

Speed (mph)

2640

2640

Speed (km/h)

4248

4248

Radar

Thales RBE2-AA

AN/APG-79

Radar overall rating

excellent

excellent

BVR Technology

85%

83%

BVR Def. Tech.

85%

80%

RCS – Radar Cross Section

0.5-2.0

1.0-2.5

Overall and BVR ratings

CATEGORY

DASSAULT RAFALE

F/A-18E/F SUPER HORNET

BVR Rating

90%

83%

Armament

8.6/10

7.9/10

Technology

8.5/10

8.9/10

Avionics

8.4/10

9.0/10

Manoeuvrability

9.3/10

7.8/10

Rate of Climb

max. 300 m/s – 60k ft/min

max. 228 m/s – 44k ft/min

Thrust/Weight

1.13

1.03

Service Ceiling

17 km – 55k ft

15 km – 50k ft

Speed

2.00 Mach

1.80 Mach

Fuel Economy

0.70 km/l – 1.65 NM/gallon

0.60 km/l – 1.21 NM/gallon

Unit Cost

130.000.000 USD

80.000.000 USD

Overall Rating

excellent

very good

Source: Aviatia

