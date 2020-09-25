Happy Daughter's Day 2020: Date, Quote, Messages, Wishes, Facebook, WhatsApp Status, Significance and more

Daughter's Day 2020: It is celebrated across the world to mark how special girls and women to their parents and the society at large. On this day parents pamper their daughters, give them gifts to show how much they love and appreciate them. Daughter's Day in India is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September. This year the fourth Sunday falls on 27 September. The day is the celebration of the girl child.

There are so many examples that girls proved themselves and are making proud India, family-like PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Priyanka Chopra, and also girls made proud India and their family on an international level.

Daughter's Day: Quotes

1. "A daughter can lead to baldness, but the remainder of the road is just as smooth." - Byron Pulsifer

2. "Never grow a wishbone, daughter, where your backbone ought to be."- Clementine Paddleford

3. “A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart.” – Unknown

4. “My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along.” – Denise Van Outen

5. “My daughter makes me laugh with her incredibly humorous take on the world. Everything makes her laugh, and I aspire to take in the world the same shoes she does.” – Unknown

6. "You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself.” – Steve Maraboli

7. “A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future.” – Unknown

8. "A daughter is God’s way of saying, ‘thought you could use a lifelong friend."– Unknown

9. "When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that’s happened that day just melts away."- Hugh Jackman

10. "A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart." - Unknown

11. "Absolutely, I don’t believe in rules. As I tell my daughter when she is mischievous, ‘Well-behaved women rarely make history." - Nia Vardalos

Daughter's Day: Messages and Wishes

1. I will always protect, support, and defend you, my child. Happy Daughter's Day!

2. Happy Daughter's Day to the best daughter in the world!

3. Daughters are special; there is no doubt,

once we have them, we can never be without.

Happy Daughter’s Day!

4. No matter how old you get,

You will always be my little girl.

I love you my dearest daughter.

Happy Daughter’s Day!

5. What’s it like to have the greatest daughter in the world? I don’t know ask your grandmother. Happy Daughter’s Day!

6. Daughters are like flowers, they fill the world with beauty. Happy Daughter’s Day!

7. Daughters are angels sent from above to fill our heart with unending love. Happy Daughter’s Day!

8. Seeing you grow up so talented, beautiful, and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I just love the fact that you are my daughter! Happy Daughter's Day!

9. What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important you're being in my life is to me. Happy Daughter's Day!

10. A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous...full of beauty and forever beautiful....loving and caring and truly amazing. Happy Daughter's Day!

11. From the moment they placed you in my arms, you snuggled right into my heart. Happy Daughter's Day!

