[Updated] David Warner Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format
David Warner Stats 2023: Australia is a five-time winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup and is considered the most dominant team in the history of cricket. Australia consistently remains in the top 5 rankings of in all formats, and the credit goes to the talented players the country keeps producing year after year.
David Warner is one such cricketer, who has amassed global fame due to his batting style. He excels in tests, T20s and ODIs and is known for his explosive style of batting. Warner is a brilliant opener and often sets the stage for successive batsmen with his masterful innings.
Warner was also involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and received a year-long ban. However, David Warner is back in his form and was instrumental in Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup win.
Today, we take a look at David Warner’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.
David Warner Stats and Key Achievements
David Warner is often considered one of the best openers in modern times. Be it the paced test matches or the intense T20 games, Warner knows how to bat well in every format. His fielding skills and running speed are also remarkable. You can check his batting record below.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
109
|
150
|
99
|
Inning
|
199
|
148
|
99
|
Not Out
|
8
|
6
|
11
|
Runs
|
8487
|
6397
|
2894
|
Highest Score
|
335*
|
179
|
100*
|
Average
|
44.43
|
45.04
|
32.88
|
Balls Faced
|
12059
|
6633
|
2048
|
Strike Rate
|
70.37
|
96.44
|
141.3
|
100s
|
25
|
20
|
1
|
50s
|
36
|
31
|
24
|
Fours
|
1005
|
683
|
295
|
Sixes
|
65
|
106
|
105
|
Catch
|
85
|
63
|
56
|
Stumpings
|
0
|
0
|
0
David Warner ODI World Cup Stats 2023
David Warner has played in two ICC ODI World Cups and was part of the Australian team that won the 2015 World Cup. You can check out his statistics below.
|
Batting & Fielding
|
Innings
|
18
|
Not Outs
|
2
|
Aggregate
|
992
|
Highest Score
|
178
|
Average
|
62.00
|
50s
|
3
|
100s
|
4
|
Ducks
|
0
|
Scoring Rate
|
98.12
|
Opened Batting
|
17
|
Catches
|
8
David Warner Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)
David Warner has scored 46 international centuries - 25 in Test, 20 in ODI and 1 in T20 Cricket.
David Warner Total Runs
David Warner has scored 17,778 runs in total in International Cricket.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
109
|
150
|
99
|
Inning
|
199
|
148
|
99
|
Runs
|
8487
|
6397
|
2894
David Warner Highest Scores in All Format
The highest score of David Warner is 335* in test cricket, 179 in ODI, and 100 in T20I. Warner holds the record for making the second-highest individual score by an Australian cricketer in test matches.
David Warner Number of Catches in All Format
David Warner has taken 204 catches in International cricket.