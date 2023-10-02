Analysis

[Updated] David Warner Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

All David Warner records: Check the key highlights of Australian batsman David Warner’s career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Get here the latest details about David Warner's stats, total centuries and runs
David Warner Stats 2023: Australia is a five-time winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup and is considered the most dominant team in the history of cricket. Australia consistently remains in the top 5 rankings of in all formats, and the credit goes to the talented players the country keeps producing year after year.

David Warner is one such cricketer, who has amassed global fame due to his batting style. He excels in tests, T20s and ODIs and is known for his explosive style of batting. Warner is a brilliant opener and often sets the stage for successive batsmen with his masterful innings.

Warner was also involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and received a year-long ban. However, David Warner is back in his form and was instrumental in Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup win.

Today, we take a look at David Warner’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career. 

David Warner Stats and Key Achievements

David Warner is often considered one of the best openers in modern times. Be it the paced test matches or the intense T20 games, Warner knows how to bat well in every format. His fielding skills and running speed are also remarkable. You can check his batting record below.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

109

150

99

Inning

199

148

99

Not Out

8

6

11

Runs

8487

6397

2894

Highest Score

335*

179

100*

Average

44.43

45.04

32.88

Balls Faced

12059

6633

2048

Strike Rate

70.37

96.44

141.3

100s

25

20

1

50s

36

31

24

Fours

1005

683

295

Sixes

65

106

105

Catch

85

63

56

Stumpings

0

0

0

David Warner ODI World Cup Stats 2023

David Warner has played in two ICC ODI World Cups and was part of the Australian team that won the 2015 World Cup. You can check out his statistics below.

Batting & Fielding

Innings

18

Not Outs

2

Aggregate

992

Highest Score

178

Average

62.00

50s

3

100s

4

Ducks

0

Scoring Rate

98.12

Opened Batting

17

Catches

8

David Warner Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

David Warner has scored 46 international centuries - 25 in Test, 20 in ODI and 1 in T20 Cricket.

David Warner Total Runs

David Warner has scored 17,778 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

109

150

99

Inning

199

148

99

Runs

8487

6397

2894

David Warner Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of David Warner is 335* in test cricket, 179 in ODI, and 100 in T20I. Warner holds the record for making the second-highest individual score by an Australian cricketer in test matches.

David Warner Number of Catches in All Format

David Warner has taken 204 catches in International cricket.
