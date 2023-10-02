[Updated] David Warner Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

David Warner Stats 2023: Australia is a five-time winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup and is considered the most dominant team in the history of cricket. Australia consistently remains in the top 5 rankings of in all formats, and the credit goes to the talented players the country keeps producing year after year.

David Warner is one such cricketer, who has amassed global fame due to his batting style. He excels in tests, T20s and ODIs and is known for his explosive style of batting. Warner is a brilliant opener and often sets the stage for successive batsmen with his masterful innings.

Warner was also involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and received a year-long ban. However, David Warner is back in his form and was instrumental in Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup win.

Today, we take a look at David Warner’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

David Warner Stats and Key Achievements

David Warner is often considered one of the best openers in modern times. Be it the paced test matches or the intense T20 games, Warner knows how to bat well in every format. His fielding skills and running speed are also remarkable. You can check his batting record below.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 109 150 99 Inning 199 148 99 Not Out 8 6 11 Runs 8487 6397 2894 Highest Score 335* 179 100* Average 44.43 45.04 32.88 Balls Faced 12059 6633 2048 Strike Rate 70.37 96.44 141.3 100s 25 20 1 50s 36 31 24 Fours 1005 683 295 Sixes 65 106 105 Catch 85 63 56 Stumpings 0 0 0

David Warner ODI World Cup Stats 2023

David Warner has played in two ICC ODI World Cups and was part of the Australian team that won the 2015 World Cup. You can check out his statistics below.

Batting & Fielding Innings 18 Not Outs 2 Aggregate 992 Highest Score 178 Average 62.00 50s 3 100s 4 Ducks 0 Scoring Rate 98.12 Opened Batting 17 Catches 8

David Warner Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

David Warner has scored 46 international centuries - 25 in Test, 20 in ODI and 1 in T20 Cricket.

David Warner Total Runs

David Warner has scored 17,778 runs in total in International Cricket.

David Warner Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of David Warner is 335* in test cricket, 179 in ODI, and 100 in T20I. Warner holds the record for making the second-highest individual score by an Australian cricketer in test matches.

David Warner Number of Catches in All Format

David Warner has taken 204 catches in International cricket.