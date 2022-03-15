Explained: Difference between Hijab, Niqab, Burqa, Chador, Al-amira, Khimar, and Shayla

Ever since the hijab controversy intensified in India, people are confused between different kinds of coverings worn by Muslim women including niqab, and burqa. Many times, people are using niqab and burqa interchangeably with hijab.

Here's our guide to various kinds of religious clothing worn by Muslim women across the world.

Difference between Hijab, Niqab, Burqa, Chador, Al-amira, Khimar, and Shayla

1- Hijab: Although the hijab covers the head and neck, it leaves the face clear of the women sporting it. Another term for hijab is a headscarf. The Karnataka hijab row was related to this kind of religious clothing.

2- Niqab: Niqab is a kind of veil that is accompanied by a headscarf or hijab. It covers all of the face while leaving the areas around the eyes clear.

3- Burqa: It is a full-body length loose garment and is the most concealing of all the religious clothing in Islam. The garment has a mesh screen around the eyes to help women see-through.

4- Chador: Chador is a full-body cloak worn by Muslim women in public. It is often accompanied by a tube-like scarf underneath.

5- Al-Amira: The two-piece veil worn by Muslim women consists of a fitting cap and a tube-like scarf.

6- Khimar: It is a kind of head covering worn by Muslim women that covers the hair, neck, and shoulders, but leaves the face clear.

7- Shayla: It is a kind of headgear sported by Muslim women in public and is usually wrapped and tucked or pinned.

We hope that by now you must have understood the difference between different types of religious clothing such as hijab, niqab, burqa, chador, al-amira, khimar, and shayla worn by Muslim women across the world.

