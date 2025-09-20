Difference between Lakes & Lagoons

Water bodies come in many forms, but lakes and lagoons are two of the most fascinating and widely recognised types. While both contain water, they differ fundamentally in their formation, location, depth, and interaction with surrounding ecosystems. Lakes are typically inland, often formed by geological processes, and can vary from small ponds to massive freshwater reservoirs. Lagoons, in contrast, are shallow water bodies usually located along coastlines or within atolls, separated from the ocean by natural barriers. Understanding these differences is crucial not only for geography enthusiasts but also for environmental management, biodiversity conservation, and human utilisation of water resources.

About Lakes

A lake is a large inland water body surrounded by land. Generally, Lakes receive water from rivers, streams, or underground aquifers. It also has an outlet river for drainage.