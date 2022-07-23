Dinesh Gunawardena Biography: Family, Political Career, Son, Wife, Party, Previous Offices and other details

Dinesh Gunawardena Biography: Dinesh Gunawardena, a hard-core leftist leader whose family has a connection with India has become the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at a time when the country is grappling with the unprecedented economic crisis and political turmoil. Dinesh Gunawardena was appointed as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on July 22, 2022, a day after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elevated to the President’s post. 73 years old Gunawardena has earlier served as the Foreign Minister and the Education Minister and was appointed as the Home Ministry in April 2022 by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Read more about Dinesh Gunawardena, his family, political career, Ministry, and other significant details.

Dinesh Gunawardena appointed as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.



He took oath as the new Prime Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office on Flower Road, Colombo today.



Dinesh Gunawardena Biography

Name Dinesh Gunawardena Birth March 2, 1949 Place of Birth Sri Lanka Age 73 Years Office Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Parents Dinesh Gunawardena, Kusumasiri Gunawardena Education University of Oregan, Royal College Wife Ramani Wathsala Kotelawela (passed away in 1980s) Children One Son (Yadamini) and one daughter (sankapali) Previous Offices Minister of Education in Sri Lanka, Deputy Minister of Education in Sri Lanka, Leader of the House of Parliament of Sri Lanka, Minister of Transport of Sri Lanka, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka

Dinesh Gunawardena Early life, Family, Wife, Children, Education

Dinesh Gunawardena was born on March 2, 1949. He is the son of Philip Gunawardena and Kusumasiri Gunawardena. Dinesh Gunawardena married Ramani Wathsala Kotelwela who passed away in mid-1980s due to undiagnosed hepatitis. The couple had one son (Yadamini) and one daughter (Sankapali).

Dinesh Gunawardena Education

Dinesh Gunawardena was educated at Royal Primary School, Colombo, and Royal College, Colombo. After school, Gunawardena studied at the Netherlands School of Business and graduated with a diploma in Business Management.

Dinesh Gunawardena then joined the University of Oregan and graduated with a BBA degree in International Business. While in the United States of America, he became involved in student activism and took part in the anti-Vietnam war protests.

Dinesh Gunawardena Political Career

Dinesh Gunawardena belongs to a prominent political family in Sri Lanka and is a close ally of the Rajapaksa family, which rules the country for nearly two decades.

Dinesh Gunawardena’s father as a prominent figure in the leftist socialist movement in the British era prior to the country’s Independence in 1948.

Dinesh Gunawardena entered Parliament for the first time in 1983 from the populous Colombo suburb of Maharagama and became a leading Opposition figure until 1994. In 2000, he came the Cabinet Minister for the very first time and continued in the senior cabinet positions until 2015. He later returned to the Cabinet in 2020.

Dinesh Gunawardena: 15th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

The new Government in Sri Lanka led by Ranil Wickremesinghe faces the task of leading the country out of its economic collapse and restoring order after the months of mass protests that forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country.

Dinesh Gunawardena’s appointment came hours after the security forces made several arrests and cleared a protest camp near the Presidential palace in Colombo. As a Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena has to walk a tight rope as his close connections with Rajapaksa might get protestors' attention who blame the powerful family for the country’s worst economic crisis.

Dinesh Gunawardena Electoral History

Election Constituency Party Alliance Votes Result 1977 parliamentary Avissawella MEP 17,897 Not elected 1983 parliamentary by Maharagama MEP 27,054 Elected 1989 parliamentary Colombo District MEP 70,616 Elected 1994 parliamentary Colombo District MEP Not elected 2000 parliamentary Colombo District MEP PA 114,795 Elected 2001 parliamentary Colombo District MEP PA 87,615 Elected 2004 parliamentary Colombo District MEP UPFA 82,626 Elected 2010 parliamentary Colombo District MEP UPFA 116,860 Elected 2015 parliamentary Colombo District MEP UPFA 124,451 Elected 2020 parliamentary Colombo District MEP SLPFA 85,287 Elected

