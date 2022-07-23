Dinesh Gunawardena Biography: Family, Political Career, Son, Wife, Party, Previous Offices and other details

Dinesh Gunawardena has been appointed as the 15th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Know about his family, early life, education, political career, previous offices and other details.
Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Dinesh Gunawardena Biography: Dinesh Gunawardena, a hard-core leftist leader whose family has a connection with India has become the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at a time when the country is grappling with the unprecedented economic crisis and political turmoil. Dinesh Gunawardena was appointed as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on July 22, 2022, a day after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elevated to the President’s post. 73 years old Gunawardena has earlier served as the Foreign Minister and the Education Minister and was appointed as the Home Ministry in April 2022 by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Read more about Dinesh Gunawardena, his family, political career, Ministry, and other significant details.

Dinesh Gunawardena Biography

Name

Dinesh Gunawardena

Birth

March 2, 1949

Place of Birth

Sri Lanka

Age

73 Years

Office

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Party

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna

Parents

Dinesh Gunawardena, Kusumasiri Gunawardena

Education

University of Oregan, Royal College

Wife

Ramani Wathsala Kotelawela (passed away in 1980s)

Children

One Son (Yadamini) and one daughter (sankapali)

Previous Offices

Minister of Education in Sri Lanka, Deputy Minister of Education in Sri Lanka, Leader of the House of Parliament of Sri Lanka, Minister of Transport of Sri Lanka, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka

Dinesh Gunawardena Early life, Family, Wife, Children, Education

Dinesh Gunawardena was born on March 2, 1949. He is the son of Philip Gunawardena and Kusumasiri Gunawardena. Dinesh Gunawardena married Ramani Wathsala Kotelwela who passed away in mid-1980s due to undiagnosed hepatitis. The couple had one son (Yadamini) and one daughter (Sankapali).

Dinesh Gunawardena Education

Dinesh Gunawardena was educated at Royal Primary School, Colombo, and Royal College, Colombo. After school, Gunawardena studied at the Netherlands School of Business and graduated with a diploma in Business Management.

Dinesh Gunawardena then joined the University of Oregan and graduated with a BBA degree in International Business. While in the United States of America, he became involved in student activism and took part in the anti-Vietnam war protests.

Dinesh Gunawardena Political Career

Dinesh Gunawardena belongs to a prominent political family in Sri Lanka and is a close ally of the Rajapaksa family, which rules the country for nearly two decades.

Dinesh Gunawardena’s father as a prominent figure in the leftist socialist movement in the British era prior to the country’s Independence in 1948.

Dinesh Gunawardena entered Parliament for the first time in 1983 from the populous Colombo suburb of Maharagama and became a leading Opposition figure until 1994. In 2000, he came the Cabinet Minister for the very first time and continued in the senior cabinet positions until 2015. He later returned to the Cabinet in 2020.

Dinesh Gunawardena: 15th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

The new Government in Sri Lanka led by Ranil Wickremesinghe faces the task of leading the country out of its economic collapse and restoring order after the months of mass protests that forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country.

Dinesh Gunawardena’s appointment came hours after the security forces made several arrests and cleared a protest camp near the Presidential palace in Colombo. As a Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena has to walk a tight rope as his close connections with Rajapaksa might get protestors' attention who blame the powerful family for the country’s worst economic crisis.

Dinesh Gunawardena Electoral History

Election Constituency Party Alliance Votes Result
1977 parliamentary Avissawella MEP   17,897 Not elected
1983 parliamentary by Maharagama MEP   27,054 Elected
1989 parliamentary Colombo District MEP   70,616 Elected
1994 parliamentary Colombo District MEP     Not elected
2000 parliamentary Colombo District MEP PA 114,795 Elected
2001 parliamentary Colombo District MEP PA 87,615 Elected
2004 parliamentary Colombo District MEP UPFA 82,626 Elected
2010 parliamentary Colombo District MEP UPFA 116,860 Elected
2015 parliamentary Colombo District MEP UPFA 124,451 Elected
2020 parliamentary Colombo District MEP SLPFA 85,287 Elected

Draupadi Murmu Biography: Family, Daughter, husband, education, previous offices and other details

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary 2022: Quotes and some interesting facts about the freedom fighter
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment ()

Post Comment

8 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

      Next