Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary 2022: Quotes and some interesting facts about the freedom fighter

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Date: Bal Gangadhar Tilak who is also popularly known as the Father of Nationalism was born on July 23, 2022, in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Bal Gangadhar Birth Anniversary is observed on this day every year to honour and celebrate the freedom fighter’s contribution to India’s Independence Movement. Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a freedom fighter, philosopher, social thinker, and educator, and this year, the country is celebrating his 166th birth anniversary.

On Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary 2022, learn interesting facts about the freedom fighter and some motivational quotes by Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

One of the everlasting legacies of Lokmanya Tilak is the large scale Ganesh Utsavs, which ignited a spirit of cultural consciousness among the people. During one of my Mumbai visits, I visited the Lokmanya Seva Sangh, which has a close association with Lokmanya Tilak. pic.twitter.com/AwtYpkpc1E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2022

Who was Bal Gangadhar Tilak?

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was an ardent advocate of Swaraj or self-rule who had a long political career. During his career, he stressed on the need of Indian autonomy and complete independence from British colonial rule. Because of his strong ideas, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was considered a radical nationalist.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak also formed a close alliance with many Indian National Congress leaders including Bipin Chandra Pal, Lala Lajpat Rai, V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, Muhammed Ali Jinnah, and Aurobindo Ghose.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was imprisoned on a number of occasions that included a long stint at Mandalay. At one stage of his political life, he was also called the ‘the father of Indian unrest’ by British author Sir Valentine Chirol.

All India Home Rule League

Bal Gangadhar Tilak found the All India Home Rule League in 1916-1918 with Annie Besant and G.S. Khaparde. After years of trying to reunite radical and moderate factions, Bal Gangadhar Tilak gave up and focused on Home Rule League, which sought self-rule.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak traveled from village to village for support from the farmers and locals to join the movement towards self-rule.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was impressed by the Russian Revolution and expressed his admiration for Vladimir Lenin. All India Home Rule League had 1,400 members in April 1916 and by 1917 the membership had grown to approx. 32,000. Bal Gangadhar Tilak started his Home Rule League in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Central Provinces, and Berar Region. Annie Besant’s league was active in the rest part of India.