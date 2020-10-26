'Dolphin Jalaj Safari': All you need to know about India's first Dolphin Safari launched on Ganga River

In a first, Ganga Dolphin safaris launched at 6 destinations in India to preserve the ecology of Ganga and to conserve the Dolphins. It will also promote tourism in these regions.

As quoted by the Times of India, NMCG Director General Rajeev Ranjan Mishra stated, “This is a unique initiative to integrate Gangetic Dolphin and Ganga conservation with local livelihoods which are in line with the concept of Arth Ganga.”

Key Highlights:

1- On the occasion of Gangetic Dolphin Day, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMGCG) launched the 'Dolphin Jalaj Safari'.

2- Dolphin Jalaj Safari is launched at six places in the country, namely, Bijnor, Brijghat, Prayagraj and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Kahalgaon in Bihar and Bandel in West Bengal.

3- The 'Ganga Praharis' will guide the tourists on the boat rides to spot Dolphins in the Ganga. During this time, tourists can also spot plenty of Gharials.

Ganga Praharis They are trained locals who voluntarily work towards the aim of clean Ganga.

4- In addition to the 'Dolphin Jalaj Safari', 'My Ganga My Dolphin' campaign was also launched to conduct a dolphin census in a 250 km stretch from Bijnor to Narora in Bulandshahr.

Dolphin Census At present, there are 36 Dolphins in the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary. These include 5 districts of UP-- Bijnor, Amroha, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Hapur.

Ganga River Dolphin Day

Every year on October 5, Ganga River Dolphin Day is celebrated pan India to celebrate the declaration of Ganga Dolphins as National Aquatic Animals in 2010.

In the year 2012, Dolphin conservation programme was jointly started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the UP Government.

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) 1- It was established on April 29, 1961, and is headquartered in Switzerland. 2- It is an international non-governmental organization (NGO) which aims to preserve wilderness and to reduce the impact of human beings on the environment. 3- It is the world's largest conservation organization with more than 5M supporters worldwide.

About Gangetic Dolphins

IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) status: Endangered

Scientific Name: Platanista Gangetica

1- The Gangetic Dolphins are blind and catch their prey with the help of ultrasonic sound waves.

2- They can only live in freshwater.

3- There are about 3,700 Gangetic River Dolphins in the Indian river systems.

4- They have also been included in the Schedule I of Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

5- They live in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna and Karnaphuli-Sangu river systems of India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

6- The Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary in Bhagalpur, Bihar is the only sanctuary for Gangetic Dolphins in the country.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi stated that the Centre will release a detailed document on the conservation of Dolphins. This, according to him, would be similar to the conservation schemes for Tigers (Project Tiger) and Elephants (Project Elephant).

List of Tiger Reserves in India

International Tiger Day 2020: History, Significance and Key Facts

World Elephant Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance