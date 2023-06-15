Do you have sharp eyes? Find the curious cat in 6 seconds in this optical illusion

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

An optical illusion challenge that has taken the internet by storm is asking netizens to spot a curious feline in the picture in 6 seconds.

Do you have sharp eyes?

Then find the curious cat in 6 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find the Cat in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows an abstract pattern against a red background.

But there is more to the picture than you can imagine.

There is a cat hiding somewhere in the picture and the challenge for you is to spot the hidden cat in the picture in 6 seconds.

If you observe carefully, you can identify the cat quickly.

Did you see the cat?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to spot anything that resembles a cat.

Only a few seconds remaining.

Three… Two… One….

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of the most intelligent and sharp-eyed individuals have spotted the cat

Those who couldn’t spot the cat within the time limit can always improve their skills by practising regularly.

Regular practice boosts concentration and attention which will make it easier to solve optical illusion challenges.

Wondering where the cat is?

Then check out the solution below.

Find Curious Cat in 6 Seconds - Solution

If you observe the image attentively the hidden cat can be spotted on the top left side of the picture.

