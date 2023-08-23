Who Was The First Indian Man In Space?

The first Indian man to go into space was Rakesh Sharma. He was born on January 13, 1949, in Patiala, Punjab, India.

Rakesh Sharma completed his schooling in Hyderabad at St. George’s Grammar School and completed his college from Nizam College, Hyderabad. He was later admitted to the National Defence Academy in July 1966. He joined the Indian Air Force in 1970 and became a fighter pilot. He flew 21 combat missions during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

In 1982, Sharma was selected as a cosmonaut for the Soviet-Indian spaceflight. He trained in the Soviet Union for two years and launched into space on April 3, 1984, aboard the Soyuz T-11 spacecraft. Rakesh Sharma was accompanied by two Soviet cosmonauts, Yuri Malenchenko and Gennady Strekalov.

READ| Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing LIVE Updates, Current Status and Latest News

His space journey was quite interesting, when Rakesh Sharma was in space, he held a joint television news conference with officials in Moscow and then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During the conference, Gandhi asked Sharma how India looked from outer space.

Sharma replied, "Sare Jahan Se Accha" (the finest among all things in the world). This is the title of a patriotic poem by Muhammad Iqbal that was written when India was under British colonial rule. The poem is still popular today, and Sharma's reply to Gandhi was seen as a powerful expression of Indian pride.

Sharma's reply was also significant because it came at a time when India was still struggling to overcome the legacy of British colonialism. His words helped to inspire Indians to believe in their own country and its future.

Sharma's reply is still remembered today as an iconic moment in Indian history. It is a reminder of India's rich culture and heritage, and it is a source of inspiration for Indians all over the world. He spent seven days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes in space, conducting experiments and observing the Earth.

After returning from space, Sharma was awarded the Ashoka Chakra and Hero of the Soviet Union award. He retired from the Indian Air Force in 1987 and joined Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as its chief test pilot. He retired from flying in 2001 and now lives in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, with his wife, Madhu.

READ| Rakesh Sharma Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Career, Awards and More About Indian Astronaut