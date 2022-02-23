GK Questions and Answers on Fundamental Duties of Indian Citizens: The fundamental duties were incorporated in Part IV-A of the Indian constitution by the 42nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1976.

There are 11 fundamental duties in our constitution under Article 51-A, which are statutory duties and are enforceable by law. The idea behind the incorporation of the fundamental rights was to emphasise the obligation of the citizen in exchange for the comprehensive fundamental rights enjoyed by them.

1. The Constitution of India adopted Fundamental Duties from the Constitution of .......

(A) America

(B) Japan

(C) Russia

(D) Britain

Ans. C

Explanation: The Constitution of India adopted Fundamental Duties from the Soviet Constitution(USSR) which is now called Russia.

2. When Fundamental Duties were added in the Constitution of India?

(A) 1976

(B) 1965

(C) 1970

(D) 1992

Ans. A

Explanation: The Fundamental Duties were added in 1976 in the Indian Constitution. There were originally ten Fundamental Duties while the eleventh one was added eleven by the 86th Amendment in 2002.

3. At present how many Fundamental Duties are in the Constitution of India?

(A) 6

(B) 7

(C) 10

(D) 11

Ans. D

Explanation: There are eleven Fundamental Duties in the Indian Constitution.

4. In the Indian Constitution, Fundamental Duties are given in which article?

(A) Article 12 to 35

(B) Article 51A

(C) Article 36 to 50

(D) Article 19

Ans. B

Explanation: The Fundamental Duties are dealt with Article 51A under Part-IV A of the Indian Constitution.

5. Which of the following statements is false?

(A) Fundamental Duties are given in Part IV of the Constitution

(B) After the 42nd constitutional amendment Fundamental Duties have been added to the Constitution of India.

(C) In 2002, after the 82nd Constitution Amendment Act, another Fundamental Duty was added.

(D) Public Representation Act, Built in1951.

Ans. C

Explanation: In 2002, the 86th Constitutional Amendment Act inserted Article 21-A in the Constitution of India.

6. Which of the following committee advocated the Fundamental Duties in the Indian constitution?

(A) Verma Committee

(B) Sarkaria Committee

(C) Balwantrai Mehta Committee

(D) Swaran Singh Committee

Ans. D

Explanation: Swaran Singh Committee recommended the inclusion of fundamental duties in the Indian Constitution. It stressed that the citizens should become conscious that in addition to the enjoyment of rights, they also have certain duties to perform as well.

7. Which of the following is not the Fundamental Duty?

(A) Safeguarding public property

(B) To obey the parents

(C) To make compulsory education to children of 6 to 14 years

(D) To spread brotherhood among the people

Ans. B

Explanation: To obey the parents is not a Fundamental Duty of the citizens of India.

8. Which Constitutional Amendment Act was passed to provide compulsory education to children between 6 and 14 years?

(A) 82nd

(B) 83rd

(C) 86th

(D) 84th

Ans. C

Explanation: 86th Constitutional Amendment Act in 2002 inserted Article 21-A in the Constitution of India to provide free and compulsory education of all children in the age group of six to fourteen years.

9. Which of the following is not matched correctly?

(A) Forest Conservation Act: 1980

(B) Wildlife Protection Act: 1974

(C) Public Representation Act: 1951

(D) Civil Duties Protection Act: 1955

Ans. B

Explanation: Wildlife Protection Act was passed in 1972 to protect plants and animals.

10. When was the 'Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act' passed?

(A) 1976

(B) 1972

(C) 1974

(D) 1971

Ans. D

Explanation: The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act was passed in 1971. The Act prohibits the desecration of or insults to the country's national symbols, including the national flag, national emblem, national anthem, the constitution, and map of India including contempt of the Indian constitution.

