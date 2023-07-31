GK Quiz on Indian Geography: General Geography & Physical Features Set 1

India is a land of diversity in all manners. Culture, economy, and even the landscape of India have diverse elements, all on one landmass. The wide range of physical features of India makes the country a complete geographical study.

In fact, India has every possible landscape that the earth has. From cold mountains to arid deserts, vast plains, hot and humid plateaus, and wide seashores and tropical islands, the physical features of India cover every terrain. Let us solve the quiz!

1. Which of the following geographical term related to the ''piece of sub-continental land that is surrounded by water''?

A. Peninsula

B. Gulf

C. Strait

D. Island

Ans: D

Explanation: The term that is related to the ''piece of sub-continental land that is surrounded by water'' is an island.

2. Which of the following geographical term related to a body of land surrounded by water on three sides?

A. Peninsula

B. Gulf

C. Strait

D. Island

Ans: A

Explanation: The Peninsula is surrounded by water on three sides. They are formed through a gradual rise in water level, and surrounding land at low elevations.

3. Which of the following geographical term related to a naturally formed, narrow, typically navigable waterway that connects two larger bodies of water?

A. Peninsula

B. Gulf

C. Strait

D. Island

Ans: C

Explanation: A Strait is a geographical term related to a naturally formed, narrow, typically navigable waterway that connects two larger bodies of water.

4. Which of the following is a suitable definition of ‘Archipelago’?

A. A circular coral reef that encloses a shallow lagoon.

B. A chain or set of islands grouped together.

C. The plant and animal life on the earth.

D. None of the above

Ans: B

Explanation: An ‘archipelago’ is a group of islands closely scattered in a body of water. Sometimes also known as island group or island chain.

5. Which of the following is the largest Archipelago in the world?

A. New Guinea Archipelago

B. Canadian Archipelago

C. Malay Archipelago

D. British Isles

Ans: C

Explanation: Malay Archipelago is the largest Archipelago in the world.

GK Questions and Answers on Rivers of India

6. Which of the following is the world’s largest peninsula?

A. India

B. South Africa

C. Arabia

D. Both A & B

Ans: C

Explanation: Arabia is the world’s largest peninsula. It has 5 major it stretches over 1,250,006 square miles. It connects the mainland Asian continent and is surrounded on all sides by the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, and the Red Sea.

7. Which of the following passes cuts through the Pir Panjal range and links Manali and Leh by road?

A. Rohtang Pass

B. Mana Pass

C. Niti Pass

D. Nathula Pass

Ans: A

Explanation: Rohtas Pass cuts through the Pir Panjal range and links Manali and Leh by road.

8. Which of the following pass has been created by the Indus River?

A. Rohtas Pass

B. Nathula Pass

C. Baralachala Pass

D. Banihal Pass

Ans: D

Explanation: Banihal Pass has been created by the Indus River. It is a narrow pass between two mountains generated by a water body. It is located in the Pirpanjal ranges of Jammu and Kashmir.

9. Which passes make way to the land route between Kailash and the Manasarovar?

A. Lipulekh Pass

B. Rohtas Pass

C. Nathula Pass

D. Baralachala Pass

Ans: A

Explanation: Lipulekh Pass is a Himalayan mountain pass at India's Uttarkhand-Tibetan border. It's in the Uttarakhand region. The land route to the Manasarovar and the Kailash passes through it.

10. Which of the following passes link Srinagar to Leh?

A. Mana Pass

B. Rohtas Pass

C. Nathula Pass

D. Zoji La Pass

Ans: D

Explanation: Zoji La Pass link Srinagar to Leh.

11. The largest delta in India, formed by the confluence of the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers, is known as:

A. Sunderbans Delta

B. Godavari Delta

C. Mahanadi Delta

D. Krishna Delta

Ans: A

Explanation: The Sundarbans is a cluster of low-lying islands in the Bay of Bengal, spread across India and Bangladesh, famous for its unique mangrove forests.

12. Which of the following is India's longest coastline, stretching along the western side of the country?

A. Bay of Bengal Coast

B. Arabian Sea Coast

C. Laccadive Sea Coast

D. Andaman and Nicobar Islands Coast

Ans. B

Explanation: According to Britannica, it is bounded to the west by the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, to the north by Iran and Pakistan, to the east by India, and to the south by the remainder of the Indian Ocean.

Also, Read