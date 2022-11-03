India, the seventh-largest country in the world has a rich history, which has given birth to one of the oldest and most influential civilizations, world leaders, scientists, great innovations, and ideologies.

But how well do you know the history of the nation?

Learn with this Gk quiz on the history of India.

GK Quiz On The History Of India

1. What was the staple food of the Vedic Aryans?

Barley and rice Milk and milk-based products Rice and pulses Vegetables and fruits

2. Who first used the word "Hindu” to refer to the people of India?

the Greeks the Romans the Chinese the Arabs

3. Which Indian king was known to the ancient Greeks as Sandrocottas?

Ashoka Chanakya Chandragupta Maurya Alexander the Great

4. Who among these founded the Haryanka Dynasty?

Ajatshatru Harshvardhan Bimbisar Ghananand

5. What was the duration of Samudra Gupta’s reign?

335 - 380 AD 330 - 380 AD 325 - 380 AD 315 - 380 AD

6. Who was the emperor of India when the Seleucus Nicator attacked India in 305 BC?

Ashoka Chandragupta Maurya Abdur Razzaq None of these

7. Which Indian State was known in ancient times as “Magadha”?

Madhya Pradesh Bihar Karnataka Uttar Pradesh

GK Quiz On The History Of India Answers

1. Milk and milk-based products

The cattle were the primary source of sustenance for the early Vedic Aryans since they were pastoralists. This indicated that the Aryans' basic diet consisted of milk and its byproducts. This is also why cattle were slaughtered to gods as sacrifices in the Vedic religion and were regarded as sacred and auspicious animals.

2. The Greeks

Greeks called the region and its inhabitants, who lived beyond the Indus River, Hindus or Indus.

3. Chandragupta Maurya

Chandragupta Maurya is referred to as Sandrocottus in ancient Greek texts. The Mauryan Dynasty in Patliputra was started by Chandragupta Maurya, who ruled from 322 to approximately 298 BC. He destroyed the Nanda Dynasty with the aid of Chanakya. Bihar, Bengal, the Deccan, portions of what is now Tamil Nadu, sections of North East India, Eastern Afghanistan, Baluchistan, and the region west of the Indus River were all included in his huge empire.

4. Bimbisara

Bimbisara is regarded as the dynasty's primary founder. They are descended from the Mahabharat Era.

At the age of fifteen, according to the Buddhist tradition known as the Mahavamsa, Bimbisara was crowned king by his father, Bhattiya. The Shishunaga dynasty succeeded this one in power.

5. 330 to 380 BC

The regional monarch of India from around 330 to 380 CE was Samudra Gupta (who died in 380 CE). He is typically regarded as the ideal example of a ruler from the "golden age of Hindu history."

6. Chandragupta Maurya

The previous satraps in Gandhara and eastern India were under Seleucus' claim. The Seleucid-Mauryan War resulted from Chandragupta Maurya's opposition to these aims, though (305–303 BC). The eastern satraps were eventually annexed by the Maurya Empire as a result of a treaty that ended the battle.

7. Bihar

Northeastern India's Magadha, an ancient kingdom, was once located in what is now the state of Bihar. Between the sixth and eighth centuries after the Common Era, it served as the foundation for numerous bigger kingdoms or empires.