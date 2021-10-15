Global Handwashing Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Theme, Slogans, Significance, Objective, and more

Global Handwashing Day 2021: The most effective and inexpensive way to prevent diarrhoeal diseases and pneumonia is to wash hands with soap and clean water. Every year, Global Handwashing Day is celebrated on October 15 to make people understand the importance of handwashing with soap.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, personal hygiene practices, mainly handwashing with soap is very important and are key life-saving behaviours.

Global Handwashing Day 2021: Theme

The theme of Global Handwashing Day 2021 is “Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together."

Global Handwashing Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Only a proper handwash can kill all unwanted bacteria.” -Anonymous.

2. “Wash your hands as and when you can. You will always stay protected from diseases.” - Anonymous.

3. “I’m a hygiene freak. I’m like obsessive-compulsive when it comes to washing your hands.” - Kelly Clarkson

4. “If I wasn’t writing poems I’d be washing my hands all the time.” - Sherman Alexie

5. "I've had my fair share of colds, which last longer than they should and can cause wheezing, so I avoid people who are sneezing like the plague and am scrupulous about hygiene and hand-washing." - Kevin McCloud

6. “Proper hand-washing with the soap, water, and paper towels, we believe, is the key." - Steve Troxler

7. “The hand-washing stations have always been popular.” - Patsy Brooks

8. “Lack of handwashing can also be a cause of fever.” - Ignaz Semmelweis

9. "The contempt of money is no more a virtue than to wash one’s hand is one; but one does not willingly shake hands with a man that never washes his.” - Horace Walpole

10. "Practice good personal hygiene. Wash your hands before you eat. Be aware of good clean water and food sources.” - James Wright

Global Handwashing Day 2021: Messages and Greetings

1. Ten out of ten patients incline toward consideration from clean hands.

2. Keeping hands clean is one of the easiest and the most important steps we can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.

3. Washing hands prevents disease and puts everyone else at ease.

4. Will you please, prevent disease. Wash your hands.

5. Seeing is believing, but you can’t see germs.

6. Washing hands forestall illness and comforts every other person.

7. Your life is in your hands, wash them properly.

8. Cleaning increases beauty, washing your hands is your duty.

9. Whether you’re an adult, a kid, or a teen, washing hands is just good hygiene.

10. We’re all in this together. We’re relying on you to clean your hands.

Global Handwashing Day 2021: Slogans

1. Be aware, wash with care.

2. Handwashing and caring goes together

3. Clean hands can stop germs

4. Don’t be dirty, Be neat, Wash your hands before your eat.

5. Saving lives, it’s in your hands.

6. Cleanliness is next to godliness.

8. Wash your hands, spread the word and stop the germs.

9. Washing hands, makes life safe.

10. If you wash your hands, you are a winner.

Global Handwashing Day 2021: Significance

The day serves as a yearly reminder that handwashing is important with soap and water and is considered the best step we can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.

Various germs make people sick and are spread when we do not wash our hands with soap and running water. Therefore, handwashing plays a significant role mainly at times like after using the bathroom, when preparing food, before eating, after coughing, etc.

