Gujarat Titans Logo: Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra and Shubham Gill unveiled team logo in Metaverse, check details

Gujarat Titans Logo Metaverse: IPL team Gujarat Titans unveiled its logo in Metaverse on February 20, thereby becoming the first IPL team to do so. The logo was revealed by head coach Ashish Nehra, captain Hardik Pandya and batter Shubman Gill in The Titans Dugout, a virtual space in Metaverse for the team's global community of fans and players.

Gujarat Titans Logo

The logo shows a peak echoing the spirit for which they are called the Titans-- to move upward and beyond in order to achieve higher goals. The newly launched team logo represents the aspirations of the team to achieve the 'pinnacle' of success in IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans logo is inspired by the shape of a 'Kite' that rises high in the sky to scale new horizons of endless possibilities. As kite-flying is an integral part of Gujarat's cultural heritage with festivities like the Uttarayan festival, the logo reflects the diversified cultural heritage and legacy of the state, the basis on which the team's foundation is built upon.

The bolt of lightning in the logo symbolises the sheer energy and the immense power to illuminate even the darkest of the skies in a split second, which in the context of the team, will stand for their determination to turn adversity into triumph.

Earlier, Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans said, “Cricket is a game of infinite possibilities and taking forward the spirit of the game, we are thrilled to announce Gujarat Titans entry into The Metaverse as we are all set to reveal our team logo. We are confident that the Gujarat Titans logo launch and the Titans Dugout in the Metaverse will provide an immense and engaging experience for our fans. We strongly believe that this will not only give our fans an exciting experience but also will be a unique way for our fans to interact and engage with the team."

Gujarat Titans Team

Gujarat Titans are one of the two new teams in the upcoming IPL 2022 edition alongside Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Ahmedabad based team will play its home matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

Gujarat Titans Owner: The team founded in 2021 is owned by CVC Capitals. Its entity, Irelia Company had bid Rs. 5,625 crore to bag the Ahmedabad-based franchise for a period of ten years.

Gujarat Titans Players: Shubham Gill, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, B Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Arora, Mohd. Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Darshan Nalkande.

