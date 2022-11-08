Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Status, Images & More

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: The occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, honors the birth of the original Sikh guru. The Sikh community holds Guru Nanak Dev in the highest regard as one of the most well-known Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. One of Sikhism's or Sikhi's most revered festivals is this one.

Sikhs around the world rejoice and celebrate the occasion, known as Gurpurab, with great fervor. Even educational institutions hold special events to remember past acts of bravery and pride. The auspicious celebration for this year is set for November 8. If you're still looking for topics, check out the list of Guru Nanak Jayanti's speech ideas below. Check how to deliver a speech as well.

Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society. pic.twitter.com/1zfSrLil0T — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Messages

Waheguru ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

May you find the strength to tide over all obstacles with his grace. Happy Gurpurab to you and your family.

May you find fulfillment in whatever you choose to do. Happy Gurpurab!

Let’s make today a happy and cheerful one! Let us celebrate the occasion of Guru Ji's birth and make a commitment to abide by the guidance he provided. Happy Gurpurab!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May this Gurpurab bring you joy and happiness in life.

This Gurpurab, I hope the best of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings be showered upon you and your loved one. Happy Gurupurab 2022!

I hope that you and your loved one are showered with His divine blessings on this auspicious day of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022!

Guru Nanak Jayanti is an annual reminder to keep Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings in our hearts and be on the path to enlightenment. Happy Gurupurab!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's holy teachings not only stay with us but also enlighten us to become better people. Happy Gurpurab 2022!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Quotes

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."- Guru Nanak

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore."- Guru Nanak

"What should the yogi have to fear? Trees, plants, and all that is inside and outside is He Himself."- Guru Nanak

"Those who have loved are those that have found God."- Guru Nanak

"Even Kings & emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God." – Guru Nanak

Happiness and prosperity for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022!