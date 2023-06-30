Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Know Puja Timings, Rituals and Importance Here

Guru Purnima 2023: Guru Purnima (Poornima) is a religious Hindu festival. The day is celebrated to honour and pay respects to spiritual and academic gurus. Mahatma Gandhi revived the observation to give tribute to his spiritual guru, Shrimad Ramchandra. Since then this festival, also known as Vyasa Purnima is traditionally observed in major parts of India, Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

Guru Purnima 2023: Date & Time

Guru Purnima is a combination of two words. The guru is derived from the Sanskrit root words, gu and ru. Gu means ‘darkness’ or ‘ignorance’, and ru means ‘dispeller’, which means Guru is the dispeller of darkness or ignorance. It is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha as per the Hindu Calendar, which usually falls in the Gregorian month of June or July. And this year it falls on July 3 (Monday).

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi or the Full Moon period will commence on July 2 at 08:20 pm and will end at 05:08 pm on July 3.

Guru Purnima Date July 3 Guru Purnima Day Monday Guru Purnima Begins 08:20 PM (July 2) Guru Purnima Ends 05:08 PM (July 3)

Guru Purnima 2023: Origin/Story

The story behind Guru Purnima is associated with the birth of the sage Vyasa, who is considered one of the greatest gurus in Hindu mythology. According to legends, Vyasa was born on this auspicious day. He is revered as the compiler of the Mahabharata, a sacred Hindu epic, and is believed to have divided the Vedas into four parts. Guru Purnima is a day to honour Vyasa's wisdom and the contributions he made to spiritual and literary knowledge. It is also a time to express gratitude to all gurus and teachers who impart knowledge and guide their disciples on the path of enlightenment. Some other reasons to celebrate Guru Purnima are:

Buddhists observe the event in remembrance of the Buddha, who delivered his first sermon on this day in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to the yogic tradition, this day marks the moment when Shiva started teaching yoga to the Saptarishis and officially became the first guru.

On this day, Hindu ascetics and wandering sanyasis perform puja for their teacher.

This sacred holiday is observed worldwide by followers of the Guru Shishya Parampara who study Indian classical music and dance.

In Jain tradition, Guru Purnima is also known as Treenok Guha Purnima, during which one offers special adoration to their instructors and Treenok Guhas.

Guru Purnima 2023: Importance

Guru Purnima holds great importance as a day dedicated to honouring and expressing gratitude to spiritual gurus and teachers. It serves as a reminder of the vital role they play in guiding and enlightening their disciples. Guru Purnima emphasizes the significance of knowledge, wisdom, and the transmission of spiritual teachings from guru to student. It is a time for disciples to reflect on their own spiritual journeys, seek blessings and guidance from their gurus, and recommit themselves to the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment. The festival promotes a deep sense of reverence, humility, and gratitude towards the enlightened beings who illuminate the path of spiritual growth.

Guru Purnima 2023: Rituals

The day is marked by various rituals and customs. Devotees gather at temples, ashrams, and educational institutions to honour their gurus through prayers, chanting, and meditation. Disciples express their gratitude by offering flowers, fruits, and other symbolic gifts to their teachers. It is a day of introspection, self-reflection, and a renewed commitment to the path of knowledge and enlightenment.

In conclusion, Guru Purnima is a sacred festival that celebrates the importance of spiritual gurus and teachers. It is a day of gratitude, reverence, and renewed commitment to the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment. The festival serves as a reminder of the profound impact of gurus in shaping individuals and society.

