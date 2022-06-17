Happy Father's Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Poems, and More

Happy Father's Day 2022: Usually, a mother's love is talked about everywhere, but acknowledging the strength of a father often goes unnoticed. Having parents is a blessing in life. Both have equal importance. The father is the one who is the head of the family and also the role model for most of the kids. He is the one on whom the whole family can rely. Children consider their father as a hero who teaches us about good or evil.

Every year on the third Sunday of June, Father's Day is celebrated to appreciate his efforts in our lives. This year it falls on June 19. On this occasion, take a look at some quotes, wishes, messages, and poems to share.

Happy Father's Day 2022: Quotes

1. “Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad because you are so special to me.” – Wade Boggs

2. “My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it.” - Clarence Budington Kelland

3. “Dad: A son’s first hero, a daughter’s first love.” - Unknown

4. “The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” - Justin Ricklefs

5. “It is a wise father that knows his own child.” - William Shakespeare

6. “A girl’s first true love is her father.” - Marisol Santiago

7. "Father, Dad, Papa, no matter what you call them they influence our lives and they are the person we look up to." - Catherine Pulsifer

8. "I would define a leader as a person who puts the welfare of the group above himself. It's the same thing with fathers." - Etan Thomas

9. “A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” - Dimitri the Stoneheart

10. “Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” - Erika Cosby

Happy Father's Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me how to step and throw, how to field a grounder, how to follow through, and pretty much every other important thing I know about baseball and living!

2. Thank you for being there every day with just the love and guidance I’ve needed. Everything you’ve taught me has stuck with me and I’m lucky to have a dad like you. Happy Father's Day!

3. I have learned everything required to live a good life from you! Thank you for always being there dad! Happy Father’s Day!

4. The older I get the more I realize how important it is to have a dad like you. You have provided stability in my life and the love and acceptance I needed. Happy Father’s Day!

5. Dad growing up I know there were times that I was a pain, and now that I have children, I find that I am a pain to them, but the wisdom and the knowledge you gave me make me appreciate the pain in a very happy way! Thanks, Dad.

6. A Father like you is a gift from God. I give thanks for the blessing of you Dad! Happy Father's Day!

7. On Father’s Day, we hope you feel honoured for all your years of leading our family. And every day, we hope you feel how loved you are. Happy Father’s Day!

8. No matter how small you were, when Dad said, “I love you,” you’d feel bigger than the sky.

9. A dad has arms to lift high, a heart to love, shoulders to support, a smile to reassure, a hand of blessing to send you out into the world, and a warm embrace to welcome you back home. Happy Father’s Day!

10. Dad hugs are strong hugs that can say so many things, like “I’ve got you. I’m always right here. And I’ll always love you.

Happy Father's Day 2022: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

3. Father is the first HERO of his Son And the First LOVE of his Daughter.

4. Father is the only man who will never let you fall. Happy Father’s Day!

5. Some people don’t believe in Heroes. They’ve never met my DAD. Happy Father’s Day!

6. For me, FATHER is the abbreviation for Forgiving Affectionate Tolerant Humble Energetic and Respected.

7. You are the one who teaches me what’s wrong & what’s right. Happy Father’s Day!

8. Thank you for being a great dad to us! Happy Father’s Day!

9. Happy Father’s Day! You’re not just my father, but one of my closest friends.

10. Father’s protection is much stronger than any bodyguard in this world.

Happy Father's Day 2022:Poems

1. “In Her Eyes”

"The depth of a father's love shows in his daughter's eyes / What's known is what's shown from sunset to sunrise / A foundation built on more than just what is spoken / It's commitments kept and promises that go unbroken / An emotion so immense that nothing in this world can erase / The permanent impression of love is tattooed upon her face / A relation so peculiar that only the two can understand / Yet so immaculate it's obvious that, by God, it was planned."

By Michelle W. Emerson

2. Silent, Strong Dad

He never looks for praises.

He's never one to boast.

He just goes on quietly working

For those he loves the most.

His dreams are seldom spoken.

His wants are very few,

And most of the time his worries

Will go unspoken, too.

He's there...a firm foundation

Through all our storms of life,

A sturdy hand to hold onto

In times of stress and strife.

A true friend we can turn to

When times are good or bad.

One of our greatest blessings,

The man that we call Dad.

By Karen K. Boyer

3. Special Hero

"When I was a baby / you would hold me in your arms / I felt the love and tenderness / keeping me safe from harm / I would look up into your eyes / and all the love I would see / How did I get so lucky / you were the dad chosen for me / There is something special / about a father's love / Seems it was sent to me / from someplace up above / Our love is everlasting / I just wanted you to know / That you're my special hero / and I wanted to tell you so."

By Christina M. Kerschen

