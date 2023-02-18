Happy Mahashivratri 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes to share on this day

Mahashivratri 2023: The Mahashivratri festival is being observed today all over the globe. Hindus observe Maha Shivaratri, or Mahasivaratri in Sanskrit, as a holiday each year to honour the god Shiva. The phrase also makes reference to the night when Shiva is said to perform the celestial dance known as the Tandava.

Every lunisolar Hindu month has a Shivaratri, or "night of Shiva," which is observed the night before the full moon. Once a year, in late winter and just before the start of summer, people celebrate "Maha Shivaratri," also known as "the great night of Shiva" (February or March). Additionally, it is regarded as the holy event when Lord Shiva wed Goddess Parvati.

Mahashivratri 2023: Wishes & Greetings

May Lord Shiva bring light to all the darkness on this Maha Shivratri and grant happiness and peace.

May you and your loved ones live in a happy and peaceful world. Greetings on Mahashivratri.

May all of your dreams come true, and may God's blessings be with you always. Cheers to Mahashivratri!

I send my best wishes to you and your family during this wonderful Mahashivratri festival. Have a wonderful and happy holiday, everyone!

Namaste, Shiva! I wish you Lord Shiva's blessings for the rest of your life. Cheers to Mahashivratri!

Mahashivratri 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Shiva saves everyone, and may his blessings be with you always. Shiva's glory knows no bounds. Happy Mahashivaratri in 2023.

Since you are my innocent steward and I have placed my head at your door, you will have to bear the burden of my actions, whether good or bad. Happy Mahashivaratri in 2023.

On this auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, may Lord Shiva bestow his blessings upon you and your family. Happy Mahashivaratri in 2023.

I pray that the darkness and problems you encounter during this auspicious occasion of Shivratri are destroyed and that the Om Namah Shivay mantra will protect you and your loved ones from all kinds of harm. Warmest regards to Mahashivratri.

May the sacred light of Mahashivratri fill you with love and gladness. Happy Mahashivratri to you and your family!

Mahashivratri 2023: Famous & Important Quotes

“Creation and Destruction are attached. If something dies, another thing takes birth and everything between the creation and destruction is your journey of life.”- Anonymous

“I am the past I am the future I am the present I am the moon, the sun, and the sky I am death, pity, and anger I am the wise, wise and innocent I am shiva.”- Anonymous

“I seek Refuge in the Siva whose power is unequaled, whose glory spreads everywhere, who is un-born”- Anonymous

“I bow to the god of the universe, whose form is eternal, who is omnipotent, invading Brahma and manifest as the Vedas. I worship Shiva! Who is in his own form, shining in his own glory, who is without physical qualities, undifferentiated, a desireless, pervading sky of consciousness, and the one who wears the whole sky as his garment, I bow to you.”- Anonymous

Mahashivratri is observed by remembering Shiva, reciting mantras, fasting, and reflecting on moral principles and virtues like honesty, kindness, forgiveness, and the discovery of Shiva. The entire night is spent awake by ardent devotees. Others visit one of the Shiva temples or go on a pilgrimage to the Jyotirlingams. Even though the festival's history predates written history, some western Indologists think it started in the fifth century BCE. The essential part of Hinduism is known as Har-ratri in Kashmir, or Haerath or Herath by Kashmiri Shiva worshippers.