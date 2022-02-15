Hazrat Ali's Birthday 2022: Date, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Celebrations, History, and More

Hazrat Ali Birthday 2022: Hazrat Ali's birth date is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, his birthday is celebrated on 15 February. The day honours the birth of Ali ibn Abu Talib. He was born in Mecca, which is the holiest place in Islam.

He was the cousin and son-in-law of Muhammad, the Prophet of Islam. He was the fourth of the "rightly guided" caliphs, as the first four successors of Muhammad are called. He was the first Imam or leader of Shi'ism in all its forms reigning from 656 to 661.

Hazrat Ali's Birthday 2022: Inspirational and motivational quotes by him

1. "Smile even if your heart is dripping blood".

2. "The tongue is like a lion. If you let it loose, it will wound someone."

3. "Lack of forgiveness is the ugliest of all flaws."

4. "A man measure is his will. "

5. "The greatest loss is the wasted time."

6. "Be patient and you will get what you want."

7. "Be kind to all the creatures of God."

8. "Anger is like a ball of fire, but if you swallow it, it’s sweeter than honey."

9. "There are two ways to live a pleasant life, either in someone’s heart or someones’ prayer."

10. "Nothing is uglier than a two-faced man."

11. "Do not be a slave to others when Allah has created you free."

12. "A person’s intellect becomes apparent through his dealings, and a man’s character is known by the way he exercises authority."

13. "Be like the flower that gives its fragrance even to the hand that crushes it. "

14. "Honour you mother and your father so that your children will honour you."

15. "Do not disappoint the one whose hope lies in you."

Hazrat Ali's Birthday 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. The commemoration of Hazrat Ali's birthday shows us we are all fortunate to have Allah's blessings in our life at all times. Warm wishes on Hazrat Ali’s birthday.

2. On the occasion of Hazrat Ali’s birthday, I wish there is only peace and happiness surrounding us and Allah tala showers his blessings upon us all. Warm wishes on Hazrat Ali’s birthday.

3. May we continue to seek blessings from Hazrat Ali and have a blessed life.

4. Let Allah's light shine in every area of our lives and guide us. Warm wishes on Hazrat Ali's birthday.

5. Warm wishes on the occasion of Hazrat Ali’s birthday. May your home be filled with happiness and good fortune.

6. As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali, I wish that we are always there to seek blessings from Hazrat Ali and have a blessed life.

7. May Allah be always there to guide us through our lives and shower us with these choicest blessings. Happy Hazrat Ali’s birthday to everyone.

8. Warm greetings on Hazrat Ali’s birthday to you and your loved ones. May this occasion bring along eternal joys and glory into our lives.

9. On the occasion of Hazrat Ali’s birthday, I wish that all of our prayers are answered and we are blessed with happiness and success in life.

10. Let us celebrate the auspicious occasion of Hazrat Ali’s birthday with each other and seek the blessings of Allah for a better tomorrow. Happy Hazrat Ali’s birthday.

About Hazrat Ali

Hazrat Ali was said to be born in 600 AD in Mecca, Arabia (now Saudi Arabia). As per older historical sources, he was born on the 13th day of the lunar month of Rajab. As per various sources, Ali was the only person who was born inside the Kaaba.

He is one of the influential figures in Islam. He is also considered the first Imam by the Shia Muslim Community; the Sunnis hold him in great prestige too. It is also said that he was the first person who accepted Islam as his religion. His opinion was that Islam was the religion of mankind. He propagated the message of peace and harmony among people.

