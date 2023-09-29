What Kind Of Heart Do You Have? Take This Personality Test

World Heart Day is celebrated on September 29th each year to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD) and to encourage people to take steps to protect their hearts.

Taking things to a lighter note, we bring you a heart personality quiz that can reveal a lot about your personality. This is a fun quiz with 5 questions and your answer can provide insights into your values, motivations, and how you interact with the world.

Also Read: Personality Test: The Gap Between Your Fingers Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Personality Test: What kind of heart do you have?

What kind of heart do you have? Do you have a playful heart or a brave heart? Do you get involved passionately with all your heart or are you a compassionate person with a kind heart? If you are curious about the kind of heart you have, take this heart personality quiz!

Q1. What is your favourite way to spend a day off?

A. Sleeping in and watching videos

B. A long hike or run.

B. A meal with friends or family

C. Good book and a cup of coffee

This Optical Illusion Personality Test Reveals If You Are Creative or Analytical

Q2. How do you handle stress?

A. I engage in a fun activity to distract myself.

B. I meditate or exercise.

C. I finish my ‘to-do’ list.

D. I talk to a family member or friend.

Q3. How do you show kindness?

A. I try to make people around me laugh.

B. I volunteer.

C. I offer emotional support or be a good listener.

D. I surprise people with gifts.

Personality Test: Your Blood Type Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Q4. What is your favourite comfort food?

A. Fruits

B. Soups/ramen

C. Cheese burst pizza

D. Chocolate

Q5. How do you exercise?

A. Dance or Zumba

B. Running or biking

C. A group fitness class or gym with friends

D. Yoga or Pilates at home

Personality Test: Your Forehead Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Check Your Results

If you chose mostly A’s, you have a playful heart.

You enjoy making people smile and are always looking for fun ways to live life. You may have a personality that is light-hearted and carefree. You may be optimistic and see the bright side of life.

If you chose mostly B’s, you have a brave heart.

You are not easily scared and tackle challenges head-on. You are disciplined and determined. You may have a personality that is resilient and courageous. You may be someone who is independent and self-sufficient.

Also read: Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

If you chose mostly C’s, you have a kind heart.

You always try to make a positive impact around you. You are empathetic and care deeply about others. You may have a personality that is nurturing and caring. You may also be someone who is always willing to help others.

Also read: Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

If you chose mostly D’s, you have a passionate heart.

You are fond of being out in the nature. You follow your heart more. You are sensitive and emotional. You may have a personality that is driven and ambitious. You may also be someone who is fiercely loyal to the people you care about.

SHARE this Heart Personality Test with your friends & family to help them discover their hidden personality traits!

Also try: Only The Sharpest Pair of Eyes Can Spot 5 Lemons Within 15 Seconds?

Also try: Only 1% high IQ people can spot the hidden word ‘dog’ within 7 seconds!

Also try: Can You Spot All 6 Hidden Words In This Gardening Scene Within 15 Seconds?