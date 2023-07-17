Historical Events in Indian History

History was not meant to be an exhaustive compendium of the names of the kings and dynasties and their achievements etc. It is treated as a powerful vehicle of awakening of cultural and social consciousness.

Here is the list of all major historical events of India. It will help students preparing for competitive exams as well as people interested in Indian History.

Historical Events of BC (Before Christ)

2500-1800: Indus Valley Civilization

1500-1000: Early Vedic Period or Rig Vedic Period

1000-600: Later Vedic Period

600-325: Mahajanapada Period

539- 467: Life of Vardhaman Mahavira

567-487: Life of Gautama Buddha

327-26: Alexander’s invasion of India and the opening of land route between India and Europe

269-232: Ashoka’s reign

261: Battle of Kalinga

57: Beginning of Vikrama Era

30: Satvahana dynasty in Deccan. Pandyan Empire in for South

Historical Events of Early Medieval India (Anno Domini and After Christ)

78: Beginning of Saka era

320: Beginning of Gupta era

360: Samudragupta conquered the whole of North India and much of the Deccan

380-413: Rule of Chandragupta Vikramaditya, age of Kalidasa, renewal of Hinduism

606-647: Rule of Harshavardhana

629-645: Hieun-Tsang visited India

Foreign Invasion and Wars during Early Medieval India (AD)

712: Mohammad Bin Qasim invaded India and conquered Sindh which became the province of Omayyad Khilafat.

1025: Sultan Mahmud Ghazni invaded India and plundered and destroys the Somnath Temple.

1175-1206: Mohammad Ghori invaded India and laid the foundation of the Muslim dominion in India.

1191: First battle of Tarain in which Prithviraj Chauhan defeated Mohammad Ghori

1192: Second battle of Tarain in which Mohammad Ghori defeated Prithviraj Chauhan

Historical Events from Medieval to Modern India (AD)

1206: Qutubbin Aibak founded IIbari/Slave dynasty

1329: Quilon, the 1st Indian Diocese was put up by Pope John XXII & Jordanus was appointed the 1st Bishop

1459: Sun City, Jodhpur India founded by Rao Jodha

1497: Vasco da Gama departs for an India trip

1498: Vasco da Gama arrived at Calicut, India

1502: Vasco da Gama navigated from Lisbon, Portugal on his 2nd voyage to India

1509: The Battle of Diu takes place in Diu between Turkey and Portugal

1556: The origin of Fasli Era

1565: Battle at Talikota. Moslems destroyed Vijayanagar’s army

1575: Mughal Emperor Akbar defeated Bengali army at Battle of Tukaroi

1597: 1st Dutch East India Company ships revisited from Far East

1600: The charter of British East India Company

1602: United Dutch East Indian Company (VOC) formed

1608: First English convoy lands at Surat India

1612: Battle at Surat India: English fleet beat Portuguese

1621: The Dutch West India Company received charter for New Netherlands

1633: Ming dynasty fought with Dutch East India Company. Ming dynasty became victorious

1639: Madras was founded by the British East India Company on a sliver of land bought from local Nayak rulers

1641: United East Indian Company conquered city of Malakka

1641: West India Company conquered Sao Paulo de Loanda

1658: Dutch troops occupied harbor city Quilon in India

1668: England took control of Bombay

1668: Bombay was given to East India Company by Charles II

1690: Job Charnock founded Calcutta

1739: Battle of Karnal took place. Iranian ruler Nadir Shah defeated Mughal emperor Muhammad Shah.

1739: Nadir Shah occupied Delhi in India

1752: French army surrendered to the English in Trichinopoly

1756: Indian rebels defeated Calcutta on British army

1756: French & Indian War: Kittanning Expedition

1756: British troops under Robert Clive occupied Fulta India

1757: British troops occupied Calcutta India

1757: Battle at Rossbach took place

1760: Battle at Wandewash. British troops beat French

1761: Battle at Panipat. Afghan army beats Mahratten

1786: Charles Cornwallis was appointed governor-general of India

1795: Battle at Kurdla. Mahratten beat Mogols

1798: England signed treaty with Nizam of Hyderabad

1803: Battle of Assaye. British-Indian force beat Maratha Army

1839: Aden conquered by the British East India Company

1846: Battle of Allwal, Brits beat Sikhs in Punjab

1846: Battle of Sobraon: British defeat Sikhs

1853: 1st passenger rail opened in India. It opened from Bombay to Thane

1866: Allahabad High Court was established

1892: Dadabhai Naoroji was elected as 1st Indian Member of Parliament in Britain

1905: Partition of Bengal took place

1917: World War I took place.

1925: Communist Party of India was founded.

1929: First non-stop England to India flight takes-off

1932: Establishment of Indian Air Force

1936: Orissa constituted as the province of British India

1939: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose formed the All India Forward Bloc.

1944: Jessami, East-India was conquered by Japanese troops

1947: India became independent from British Rule

1947: Lord Mountbatten was appointed as last viceroy of India

1947: The Radcliffe Line between India and Pakistan was revealed

1948: Lord Mountbatten resigned as the Governor General of India

India after Indepence (AD)

1950: India becomes a republic

1950: Sikkim became India’s protectorate

1952: The Rajya Sabha held its first sitting

1956: Delhi became a territory of Indian union

1960: Bombay state split into Maharashtra and Gujarat

1971: Battle of Garibpur: Indian troops defeated Pakistan army

1974: India became 6th nation to explode an atomic bomb

1975: India launched 1st satellite with help of USSR

1980: Rohini 1, first Indian satellite, launched into orbit

1994: Sushmita Sen of India, crowned 43rd Miss Universe

1994: Aishwarya Rai crowned 44th Miss World

2008: India launched its 1st unmanned lunar mission, Chandrayaan -1

June 22, 2016: ISRO has launched maximum 20 satellites at one go

15 February 2017: ISRO has created a history by launching 104 satellites on board, a flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)

In the above the list of all major historical events of India will increase the general awarness og the readers.

