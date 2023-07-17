Historical Events in Indian History
History was not meant to be an exhaustive compendium of the names of the kings and dynasties and their achievements etc. It is treated as a powerful vehicle of awakening of cultural and social consciousness.
Here is the list of all major historical events of India. It will help students preparing for competitive exams as well as people interested in Indian History.
Historical Events of BC (Before Christ)
2500-1800: Indus Valley Civilization
1500-1000: Early Vedic Period or Rig Vedic Period
1000-600: Later Vedic Period
600-325: Mahajanapada Period
539- 467: Life of Vardhaman Mahavira
567-487: Life of Gautama Buddha
327-26: Alexander’s invasion of India and the opening of land route between India and Europe
269-232: Ashoka’s reign
261: Battle of Kalinga
57: Beginning of Vikrama Era
30: Satvahana dynasty in Deccan. Pandyan Empire in for South
List of Ancient Historical monuments in India and their builders
Historical Events of Early Medieval India (Anno Domini and After Christ)
78: Beginning of Saka era
320: Beginning of Gupta era
360: Samudragupta conquered the whole of North India and much of the Deccan
380-413: Rule of Chandragupta Vikramaditya, age of Kalidasa, renewal of Hinduism
606-647: Rule of Harshavardhana
629-645: Hieun-Tsang visited India
Complete Study Material on Ancient Indian History
Foreign Invasion and Wars during Early Medieval India (AD)
712: Mohammad Bin Qasim invaded India and conquered Sindh which became the province of Omayyad Khilafat.
1025: Sultan Mahmud Ghazni invaded India and plundered and destroys the Somnath Temple.
1175-1206: Mohammad Ghori invaded India and laid the foundation of the Muslim dominion in India.
1191: First battle of Tarain in which Prithviraj Chauhan defeated Mohammad Ghori
1192: Second battle of Tarain in which Mohammad Ghori defeated Prithviraj Chauhan
Historical Events from Medieval to Modern India (AD)
1206: Qutubbin Aibak founded IIbari/Slave dynasty
1329: Quilon, the 1st Indian Diocese was put up by Pope John XXII & Jordanus was appointed the 1st Bishop
1459: Sun City, Jodhpur India founded by Rao Jodha
1497: Vasco da Gama departs for an India trip
1498: Vasco da Gama arrived at Calicut, India
1502: Vasco da Gama navigated from Lisbon, Portugal on his 2nd voyage to India
1509: The Battle of Diu takes place in Diu between Turkey and Portugal
1509: The Battle of Diu takes place in Diu between Ottoman Empire and Portugal
1556: The origin of Fasli Era
1565: Battle at Talikota. Moslems destroyed Vijayanagar’s army
1575: Mughal Emperor Akbar defeated Bengali army at Battle of Tukaroi
1597: 1st Dutch East India Company ships revisited from Far East
1600: The charter of British East India Company
1602: United Dutch East Indian Company (VOC) formed
1608: First English convoy lands at Surat India
Complete Study Material on the Medieval Indian History
1612: Battle at Surat India: English fleet beat Portuguese
1621: The Dutch West India Company received charter for New Netherlands
1633: Ming dynasty fought with Dutch East India Company. Ming dynasty became victorious
1639: Madras was founded by the British East India Company on a sliver of land bought from local Nayak rulers
1641: United East Indian Company conquered city of Malakka
1641: West India Company conquered Sao Paulo de Loanda
1658: Dutch troops occupied harbor city Quilon in India
1668: England took control of Bombay
1668: Bombay was given to East India Company by Charles II
1690: Job Charnock founded Calcutta
1739: Battle of Karnal took place. Iranian ruler Nadir Shah defeated Mughal emperor Muhammad Shah.
1739: Nadir Shah occupied Delhi in India
1752: French army surrendered to the English in Trichinopoly
1756: Indian rebels defeated Calcutta on British army
1756: French & Indian War: Kittanning Expedition
1756: British troops under Robert Clive occupied Fulta India
1757: British troops occupied Calcutta India
1757: Battle at Rossbach took place
1760: Battle at Wandewash. British troops beat French
1761: Battle at Panipat. Afghan army beats Mahratten
1786: Charles Cornwallis was appointed governor-general of India
1795: Battle at Kurdla. Mahratten beat Mogols
1798: England signed treaty with Nizam of Hyderabad
1803: Battle of Assaye. British-Indian force beat Maratha Army
1839: Aden conquered by the British East India Company
1846: Battle of Allwal, Brits beat Sikhs in Punjab
1846: Battle of Sobraon: British defeat Sikhs
1846: Battle of Sobraon. It ended first Sikh War in India
1853: 1st passenger rail opened in India. It opened from Bombay to Thane
1866: Allahabad High Court was established
1892: Dadabhai Naoroji was elected as 1st Indian Member of Parliament in Britain
1905: Partition of Bengal took place
1917: World War I took place.
1925: Communist Party of India was founded.
1929: First non-stop England to India flight takes-off
1932: Establishment of Indian Air Force
1936: Orissa constituted as the province of British India
1939: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose formed the All India Forward Bloc.
1944: Jessami, East-India was conquered by Japanese troops
1947: India became independent from British Rule
1947: Lord Mountbatten was appointed as last viceroy of India
1947: The Radcliffe Line between India and Pakistan was revealed
1948: Lord Mountbatten resigned as the Governor General of India
India after Indepence (AD)
1950: India becomes a republic
1950: Sikkim became India’s protectorate
1952: The Rajya Sabha held its first sitting
1956: Delhi became a territory of Indian union
1960: Bombay state split into Maharashtra and Gujarat
1971: Battle of Garibpur: Indian troops defeated Pakistan army
1974: India became 6th nation to explode an atomic bomb
1975: India launched 1st satellite with help of USSR
1980: Rohini 1, first Indian satellite, launched into orbit
1994: Sushmita Sen of India, crowned 43rd Miss Universe
1994: Aishwarya Rai crowned 44th Miss World
2008: India launched its 1st unmanned lunar mission, Chandrayaan -1
June 22, 2016: ISRO has launched maximum 20 satellites at one go
15 February 2017: ISRO has created a history by launching 104 satellites on board, a flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)
In the above the list of all major historical events of India will increase the general awarness og the readers.
Complete Study Material on the History of Modern India
1000+ GK Questions & Answers on Indian History