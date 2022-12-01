HIV vs AIDS: Difference Between AIDS and HIV

People often confuse HIV and AIDS though both of them go hand-in-hand they have different diagnoses.

HIV is a virus that can lead to a condition called AIDS, also known as stage 3 HIV.

When the research and development hadn't advanced yet the diagnosis of HIV or AIDS was considered a death sentence but now the tables are turned with new treatments. Now people with HIV can live long and productive lives regardless of their stage.

An HIV-positive person who adheres to regular antiretroviral treatment can expect to live a near-normal life span.

Key differences between the two:

1. HIV is a virus

Your immune system can detonate if you have HIV which is a virus.

HIV stands for H-human I-immunodeficiency V-virus.

As described in the name only humans can contract it.

The immune system is unable to work as efficiently as this virus severely attacks it.

Even though our immune systems can ultimately vindicate many viruses in our bodies, with HIV the case is different.

But modern medications can regulate HIV very successfully by interrupting its viral life cycle and infection.

2. AIDS is a condition

AIDS which is a condition instead of a virus like HIV is short for A- acquired I-Immuno D-deficiency S- syndrome.

Contracting the virus HIV can result in the development of AIDS or stage 3 HIV.

This develops when HIV has inflicted serious damage upon the immune system.

This complex condition has symptoms that vary from person to person.

Symptoms like tuberculosis , pneumonia and others can happen since the person may have a damaged immune system that can’t fight the virus. They are known as opportunistic infections.

A person can also get certain types of cancer as a result of a less effective immune system.

Thankfully the antiretroviral therapy can prevent stage 3 HIV from developing.

HIV : from person to person

Because HIV is a virus, it can be transmitted between people through bodily fluids if the person has sex without condoms or shares needles, etc. Or through a mother to a child during pregnancy.

While AIDS, on the other hand, is a condition a person acquires only after they’ve contracted HIV which later on develops.

Symptoms

Flu-like symptoms can be developed in HIV about two to four weeks after transmission.

This short period is known as acute infection bringing the infection under control and leading to a period of latency .

Though the immune system can’t completely eliminate HIV it can control it for a long time while the latency period is going on which can last for years.

During this period a person may experience no symptoms at all even though they have HIV.

If not treated with antiretroviral therapy that person may develop AIDs.

Treatment

If a person has HIV and it develops into stage 3 HIV, life expectancy decline significantly since It’s difficult to repair damage caused to the immune system.

Though if the person is treated with successful antiretroviral therapy and gets some immune system recovery, even with stage 3 HIV he can live a long life and can lower the risk of transmitting this disease to a partner.

