Today In History, 1 December: What Happened On This Day

What happened today in history (1 December)?

On this day, 1 December in history, Indian diplomat and a pioneer for female political leaders Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit passed away, Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man, sparking the civil rights movement, and famous Indian playback singer Udit Narayan was born.

Which famous personality was born on this day, 1 December?

Several famous people like Indian social activist Medha Patkar, cricketer Mohammad Kaif, and American filmmaker Woody Allen.

What major sports event happened on 1 December?

On 1 December, 2009 FC Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or football trophy and in 2018, Tyson Fury dominated American WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to force a split draw.