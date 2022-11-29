On This Day - November 29th In History: Important Events In Politics, Sports, Music, Cinema & Famous Birthdays

November 29th In History: Several defining events took place in history on the 29th of November. From the birth of two iconic children’s book authors and the demise of one of the greatest comedians of the 21st century to the foundation of one of the biggest and most famous football clubs in the world, November 29th holds a pivotal place in world history. We bring you the list of the most significant happenings of November 29th in politics, sports, technology, music, and cinema. Some famous birthdays and demises have also been covered in this article. So without further ado, dive in to learn the importance of November 29th in history and enhance your general knowledge.

Historical Events

In 1612, the Battle of Swally happened near the Indian city of Surat. Fought between the Portuguese and the British, the Battle of Swally began the downfall of the Portuguese and the ascent of the East India Company’s rule in India.

In 1877, American inventor Thomas Edison, best known for creating the light bulb, demonstrated another of his well-known inventions, the hand-cranked phonograph, for the first time.

In 1935, Austrian-Irish physicist Erwin Schrödinger published his famous paradoxical thought experiment, "Schrödinger's cat."

In 1947, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution approving the partition of Palestine into two separate states, one for Arabs and one for Jews.

In 1963, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

In 1972, American video game developer Atari released Pong, the first commercially successful video game ever.

In 1989, Rajiv Gandhi of the Indian National Congress resigned as Prime Minister after losing the national elections.

In 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite and former partner of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty of sex trafficking in a federal court in New York.

In 2021, Twitter co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, announced his resignation from the company and named Parag Agrawal his successor.

Sports Events

In 1899, the La Liga professional football club FC Barcelona was founded in Barcelona, Spain, by a group of Swiss, Catalan, German, and English footballers.

In 1984, Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad completed twin Test Cricket tons, playing against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

In 2021, Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi was proclaimed the best footballer in the world after winning his record Ballon d’Or award.

Music and Cinema

In 1945, "The Lost Weekend," based on Charles R. Jackson's novel of the same name and starring Ray Milland and Jane Wyman, premiered in Los Angeles. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture.

In 1968, legendary musicians John Lennon and Yoko Ono released their first album in collaboration, "Two Virgins," in the UK.

In 2010, English singer Adele released her single "Rolling in the Deep," which won the Billboard and Grammy award for the Song of the Year.

Notable Demises

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1378 Charles IV, Holy Roman Emperor from 1346 until his death. He was the first King of Bohemia to become the Holy Roman Emperor. 2 1924 Giacomo Puccini, Italian composer known for his grand operas like Turandot and La boheme 3 1993 J.R.D. Tata, French-Indian pilot and businessman who founded the Indian companies Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services 4 2001 George Harrison, English singer-songwriter and guitarist known for his stint with the iconic rock band The Beatles 5 2008 Jørn Utzon, Danish architect known for designing the Sydney Opera House 6 2011 Patrice O’Neal, American stand-up comedian known for his wit and racial comedy

Famous Birthdays

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1803 Christian Doppler, Austrian physicist who developed the principle that frequency of a wave depends on the relative speed of the source and the observer. It was later named the Doppler effect. 2 1832 Louisa May Alcott, American novelist known for her best-selling classic Little Women 3 1898 C.S. Lewis Irish-English author and Christian apologist known for his acclaimed The Chronicles of Narnia series 4 1911 Klaus Fuchs, German-British atomic physicist and spy who supplied critical information from the American, British and Canadian Manhattan Project to the Soviet Union during and after World War II. 5 1954 Joel Coen, one of the greatest filmmakers of the century known for his films Fargo and No Country for Old Men 6 1955 Howie Mandel, Canadian comedian, actor, and game show host known for hosting America’s Got Talent 7 1964 Don Cheadle, Academy Award-winning actor known for starring in films Hotel Rwanda and Iron Man 3 8 1976 Chadwick Boseman, American actor and activist known for his titular role in Marvel’s Black Panther

