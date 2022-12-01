World AIDS Day 2022: Why AIDS Day is observed on December 1?

World AIDS Day is held every year on December 1. The day gives everyone a chance to unite and fight against HIV. Moreover, this day is also an opportunity for people to show support for patients suffering from HIV, while also commemorating those people who have lost their lives from diseases associated with AIDS.

Why World AIDS Day is observed on December 1?

Well, there is a very specific reason behind the date. Bunn, a former television broadcast journalist from San Francisco had suggested December 1 as the special date for World AIDS Day with a belief that it would enhance coverage of World AIDS Day by western news media. The day follows the US elections but comes before the Christmas holidays, and thus it would get the maximum media coverage.

You will be surprised to know that World AIDS Day is the first-ever global health day. The day was founded in 1988.

The idea of World AIDS day was first conceptualized in August 1987 by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter. Bunn and Netter were two public information officers at the World Health Organization for the Global Programme on AIDS in Geneva, Switzerland.

The proposal was made to Dr. Jonathan Mann, Director of the Global Programme on AIDS (now known as UNAIDS), by Bunn and Netter because they thought it was a great idea. The idea was well received by Dr. Man, who nodded in agreement. He concurred with the recommendation that the first World AIDS Day be observed on December 1, 1988.

What is the significance of World AIDS Day?

The answer to the questions lies in the statistics. Around 105,000 people all over the UK are living with HIV. If we talk about the global numbers, then around 38 million people are fighting this virus. Note that the virus had only been identified in the year 1984, and more than 35 million people have already lost their lives to HIV or AIDS-related diseases. No wonder this is one of the most disruptive pandemics in the history of mankind.

At present, science is helping mankind heal from such pandemics. Scientific advances have been introduced in the treatment of HIV. in addition, countries have also recognized the sensitivity of the issue, and thus we have laws to safeguard people living with the virus.

Despite all this, the numbers convey an alarming story. Over 4129 people are diagnosed with HIV every year in the United Kingdom. There can be many reasons for this huge number, but the most important ones remain in the fact that people are unaware of how they can protect themselves and others from HIV. additionally, the harsh discrimination against people with the virus also is a key important concern man still need to learn how to tackle with.

Know the difference between HIV and AIDS