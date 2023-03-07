Holika Dahan 2023: Happy Choti Holi Images, Wishes, Messages, Quotes for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Holika Dahan 2023: India will celebrate Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, on March 7. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 04:17 PM on March 6 and end at 06:09 PM on March 7 according to the Drik Panchang calendar.

Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurta: 06:24 PM to 08:51 PM

Bhadra Punchha: 12:43 AM to 02:01 AM

Bhadra Mukha: 02:01 AM to 04:11 AM

Why is Choti Holi Celebrated?

Holika Dahan's story is linked to Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashipu, a demon king, had a son by the name of Prahlad. As a follower of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad infuriated Hiranyakashipu, who saw himself as a deity. Due to Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu, Hiranyakashipu tried everything to kill him but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Then, Holika, the sister of Hiranyakashipu, made a help offer. She intended to put Prahlad in a fire with her and burn him alive because she had a boon that made her immune to fire. But by the grace of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad survived, while Holika was consumed by flames. And to mark this event in history Holika Dahan is celebrated.

On the eve of Holi, Holika Dahan is observed. The bonfire is surrounded by people who sing, dance and say prayers. The burning of Holika stands for the annihilation of evil, and the bonfire represents the triumph of good over evil. In order to bring luck and prosperity, people apply the ashes of the bonfire on their forehead.

Here are some wishes, greetings, images, and messages to mark the occasion if you and your loved ones are celebrating Choti Holi and commemorating the triumph of good over evil with Holika Dahan. Check them out here:

Holika Dahan 2023: Wishes, Messages & Greetings

I wish you happiness and bright colours to paint your life's canvas on this auspicious occasion. Cheers to Choti Holi.

Light the fires of optimism, joy, and peace in your homes. Happy Holika Dahan and Choti Holi to everyone.

On this auspicious day, may you be showered with good health, wealth, peace, joy, and prosperity. I wish you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi.

I beseech Lord Narasimha to shower you and your family with all of life's blessings. May happiness and laughter abound in your home. Cheers to Choti Holi.

I wish you positive energy, hope, and optimism to reach great heights in life on this auspicious occasion of Holi. Cheers to Choti Holi.

I'm wishing you, your family, and everyone you care about a very happy Holika Dahan. I pray that Lord Narasimha bestows upon you his divine blessings. Cheers to Choti Holi.

Holika Dahan 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

"Let us welcome new beginnings with open arms and burn all our worries and troubles in the fire of Holika Dahan."

The victory of good over evil and of light over darkness is symbolized by the Holika Dahan bonfire.

Let us offer prayers for world peace, love, and harmony as we assemble around the Holika Dahan bonfire.

Let Holika Dahan's fire consume all the negativity in our lives and fill our hearts with joy and positivity.

"May the joy of Holi's colours and the warmth and light of Holika Dahan's fire fill our lives and hearts."

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to love, friendship, and harmony on this Holika Dahan and spread happiness and positivity around us."

"Let us welcome the new season of spring with joy and enthusiasm, and let us celebrate the festival of colours with love and happiness."

"Let us light the fire of hope and faith in our hearts and look forward to a brighter and better tomorrow as we light the bonfire of Holika Dahan."

I hope and pray that the Holika Dahan will bring you joy and fortune. Have a joyful and vibrant Holi!

Holika Dahan 2023: Famous Quotes

"May your life also be filled with goodness, just as Prahlad defeated the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his sister Holika through his immense faith in Lord Vishnu."

"May all of your woes and suffering end. Here's sending you and your loved ones my sincere greetings. Cheers to Choti Holi!

"I wish there is no evil in your life at all on this Choti Holi. May goodness, wealth and happiness be yours each and every day. Shbuh Holika Dahan

"On this Holika Dahan, let us celebrate the triumph of good over evil and the spirit of love and friendship. Merry Holi!

May we be granted good health, success, and happiness as we assemble around the Holika Dahan bonfire. I'm wishing you a happy Holi!

"May the Holika Dahan fire burn away all the bad things in your life and bring you love, peace, and joy. A blessed Holi to you!

As this festival signifies the victory of good over evil, may you be blessed with the choicest blessings and be victorious in every step you take. Happy Holika Dahan 🪔💛#HappyHoli #HolikaDahan — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 6, 2023

Let the flames of the #HolikaDahan take away all our worries & bring new rays of happiness into our lives ✨ — Yuvraj Walmiki 🇮🇳🏑 (@YWalmiki) March 6, 2023

On this auspicious occasion, may all your sorrows and pain cease to escape, and may you start a colorful life ahead. Happy Holika Dahan everyone 🔥✨#HolikaDahan — Aarya Babbar (@AaryaBabbar222) March 6, 2023

The day after Holika Dahan, or March 8, is when Rangwali Holi will be celebrated. Holi serves as a cultural rallying point for the community and supports the secular foundation of the nation. And the moral of the story is that goodness always triumphs over evil and that those who torture the pious will perish.

