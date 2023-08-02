How can an organ be deep frozen? Here's how scientists have cracked the way to bring an organ back to life!

Through the concept known as cryopreserving, scientists can now preserve living organs, tissues, and even organisms, and eventually revive them back to life. Scientists all over the globe are eager to learn the technique of cryopreserving and delve deep into how cryopreserving tissues form donors' kidneys.

Understanding cryopreservation

Science can now preserve cells, organelles, tissues, and other biological constructs. How? By cooling the collected samples to a very low temperature. The process is known as cryopreservation. Things get difficult in the case of stem cells, as they cannot be stored simply by freezing or cooling for a long stretch of time. This is for the reason that ice crystal formation, membrane damage, or osmotic shock while freezing may lead to the death of the cell. However, this is now manageable, when cryopreservation has evolved through the years. Cryopreservation makes use of temperature control equipment and cryoprotective agents that, when successfully conducted, makes preservation of stem cells possible.

Basically, the use of temperatures that are very low are made to use to preserve living cells and tissues that are structurally intact for a long stretch of time.