How to get a paid Blue Tick on Twitter in India? Price, Features, and process

Twitter, which is owned by Elon Musk, will relaunch Twitter Blue in India. Twitter Blue is a paid monthly subscription model that costs $8 and enables users to get their accounts verified with a blue tick.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

What is Blue Tick Verification on Twitter?

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter announced the Blue Tick Verification program. As per the new rules, any user can request to be verified on Twitter if their account is legitimate, well-known, and active. Additionally, Twitter users who are verified have a blue checkmark next to their names.

People can tell that an account of public interest is legitimate and is not a spammer, troll, or bot by looking for the blue tick.

What are the conditions for Blue Tick Verification on Twitter?

Authenticity: You must provide a link to your official website or the website of your organization in order to verify your identity during the first stage of Twitter's account verification process. A legitimate government-issued ID card and an official email address with the appropriate domain are also required.

Notability: Your Twitter account must be linked to a well-known company, product, or person in order to be verified. A Twitter user must provide links to news articles that have been written about them, a profile on Google Trends that shows their search history, a Wikipedia reference, or their follower count in order to have their account verified.

Activity levels: Your account must be active and compliant with Twitter policies, which call for a profile name and image, in order to be blue tick-verified. You must have logged into your account within the previous six months, and the account must be public at the time of application. Additionally, your account must have a verified email or phone number and shouldn't have been locked out for more than a day or a week in the previous year for breaking Twitter's terms of service.

How to apply for Twitter account verification?

Here's a step-by-step guide to getting verified on Twitter:

To begin the verification process, access your account settings and click "request verification" under the "Verified" section.

There will be a pop-up window. In order to start the verification process, click "Start Now."

Choose the category for your profile or account, such as government, news organisation, business, or brand.

Now, share your official website, articles, references to you, etc. as evidence that you chose the correct category.

Provide a legitimate email address, website, or government-issued ID to Twitter to confirm your identity.

Click "submit" after providing all the necessary information, then wait for Twitter to respond.

What are the features of Blue Tick Verification?

(1) Users will see a blue checkmark next to their handle to indicate that it has been verified; the checkmark will only appear after Twitter has reviewed the account.

2. The "official" label will be replaced by a gold checkmark for companies and a grey checkmark for governments and government entities.

3. Subscribers will also have access to a "reader mode," higher quality video uploads (1,080p), and the Edit Tweet feature.

Users will have the option to modify their handle, display name, or profile picture. However, since the account will once more be reviewed, this would result in a temporary loss of the blue tick.

Additionally, Blue-tick subscribers will see fewer advertisements, have their tweets amplified above others, and have access to longer posts.

What is the price for Blue Tick Verification on Twitter?

The price has increased for iPhone owners, who will now pay $11 per month, while Android users will still pay $8. Musk has maintained the 30 percent cut that Apple charges on revenue from iOS apps sold through its App Store by raising the price of the iPhone.

FYI, Twitter has already introduced the subscription model for iOS users in different parts of the world including Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

What is Twitter Blue and its use?