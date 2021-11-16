ICC Team of the Tournament 2021: No Indian player included, Pakistan's Babar Azam named as captain

A day after Australia's historic win against New Zealand by 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021, ICC released the 'Team of the Tournament'. ICC's playing 11 includes players from Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand. No Indian cricketer was named in the list released by ICC.

Former West Indies player and one of the jury members, Ian Bishop said, "As with any team selection there will be varying opinions and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad."

"The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue. This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final," he further added.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 'Team of the Tournament'

After 45 matches and innumerable incredible performances, ICC's most valuable team was selected. Let us have a look at the playing XI and a 12th in reserve.

S.No. Player Country 1. David Warner Australia 2. Joss Buttler (WK) England 3. Babar Azam (Captain) Pakistan 4. Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 5. Aiden Markram South Africa 6. Moeen Ali England 7. Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 8. Adam Zampa Australia 9. Josh Hazlewood Australia 10. Trent Boult New Zealand 11. Anrich Nortje South Africa 12. Shaheen Afridi Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2021: ICC Team of the tournament

1- David Warner:

Australia's opening batter, David Warner, was pivotal to both of Australia's victories in the knockout stage. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has proved that the 35-year-old is one of the best T20I batsmen of all time.

2- Joss Buttler

England's star cricketer, Joss Buttler, delivered breathtaking innings in the Super 12 stage. His century against Sri Lanka in the ICC tournament was a very different knock, but no less masterful.

3- Babar Azam

Pakistani captain, Babar Azam's performance was phenomenal throughout the event. What makes his performance more astonishing was the fact that it was his first appearance in the T20 World Cup. ICC named him as captain of the Team of the Tournament.

4- Charith Asalanka

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka was the tournament’s top run-scorer when the island nation exited the T20 World Cup 2021. The 24-year-old cricketer guided Sri Lanka on their victory over several nations.

5- Aiden Markram

South African cricketer, Aiden Markram, adapted and thrived in his middle-order role. His best performance was against England where he scored 52 runs off 25 balls.

6- Moeen Ali

England was dependent on Moeen Ali during their entire T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. He took 7 wickets in just 14 overs and scored 92 runs at 46. His strike rate was 131.42 and his economy was 5.50.

7- Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka's all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is not only the top wicket-taker at the ICC event but one of the best in the world. He took 16 wickets across the tournament, including a hat-trick against South Africa. He was Sri Lanka's crucial middle-order batter.

8- Adam Zampa

Australia's Adam Zampa proved time and again that he can turn the tide of an innings through the middle overs. He performed extremely well at the knockout stages where he put the brakes on both innings.

9- Josh Hazlewood

Australia's Josh Hazlewood was dropped off the team in 2019, but his performance in this year's world cup has proved that he is an asset in every tournament.

10- Trent Boult

New Zealand's Trent Boult has often been at his best in the ICC tournaments. He topped the wicket-taking charts for seamers with 13 across seven matches during T20 World Cup 2021.

11- Anrich Nortje

For his debut performance at T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa's Anrich Nortje didn't fail to leave a mark. He is arguably one of the quickest bowlers in the ICC tournament. He not only impressed the cricket fans with the sheer velocity of his bowling but also his accuracy.

12- Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi's opening spell against India set the tone for Pakistan's campaign in the ICC tournament. He helped Pakistan in getting a dream start in the semi-final match. No wonder why ICC chose him to be the 12th reserve.

