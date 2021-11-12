New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup Final 2021: A new history to be made in the ICC event

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup Final 2021: Australia will face New Zealand in ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final which is scheduled to take place on 14 November 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A new history will be written this year as the world is going to get a new T20 champion team. Both New Zealand and Australia have lost only one match in the ICC T20 event.

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand's debut title match

While Australia has already made its debut in the finals in the year 2010 where it lost the title match to England, New Zealand will be playing the title match for the first time.

To date, five countries have won the trophy in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. West Indies is so far the most successful team in the T20 World Cup history, having won the title twice.

The inaugural ICC event was won by India, followed by Pakistan, England, West Indies Sri Lanka and West Indies. Australia and New Zealand both have not won the title match so far, and whichever team lifts up the T20 World Cup, history will be made.

NZ vs AUS ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Final Teams

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Sentner, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Todd Astle, and Trent Bolt.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ashton Agar, Dan Christian, Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, and Pat Cummins.

