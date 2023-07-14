India plans to buy the Rafale Marine Jet. What is the Rafale Marine Jet?

India plans to buy the Rafale Marine Jet. What is the Rafale Marine Jet? Let's understand.
Rafale Jet
Rafale Jet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris commenced on July 13. An important meeting was held between the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) with regard to the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for the Navy, with three Scorpene submarines for the force.

The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by defense minister Rajnath Singh approved the proposition and an announcement regarding the procurement of the Rafale M aircraft during the visit of the Prime Minister's visit to Paris is expected.

The Rafale Jets

The Rafale Jets are different from the regular marine fighters. The Rafale Marine fighters are actually the naval variant of the Rafale Fighter Jets. The Rafales are manufactured by France Dassault Aviation. They contain twin engines and the latest weapon systems. They also contain the Meteor-beyond visual range air-to-air missiles. These are fitted with advanced sensors and radars to track targets.

ALSO READ: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor? The highest decoration of France!
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next

    References

    1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
    2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
    5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
    6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.