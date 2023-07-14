India plans to buy the Rafale Marine Jet. What is the Rafale Marine Jet?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris commenced on July 13. An important meeting was held between the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) with regard to the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for the Navy, with three Scorpene submarines for the force.

The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by defense minister Rajnath Singh approved the proposition and an announcement regarding the procurement of the Rafale M aircraft during the visit of the Prime Minister's visit to Paris is expected.

The Rafale Jets

The Rafale Jets are different from the regular marine fighters. The Rafale Marine fighters are actually the naval variant of the Rafale Fighter Jets. The Rafales are manufactured by France Dassault Aviation. They contain twin engines and the latest weapon systems. They also contain the Meteor-beyond visual range air-to-air missiles. These are fitted with advanced sensors and radars to track targets.

ALSO READ: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor? The highest decoration of France!