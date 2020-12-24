India - Uzbekistan Virtual Summit: Know all about it here

Why in News?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev virtually met recently and agreed to widen their counter-terror partnership. The countries underlined the need for every country to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks against other countries.

Key Highlights:

Prime Minister Modi and President Mirziyoyev exchanged views on bilateral relations, the COVID-19 pandemic and regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders wished to continue to commit to taking India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership India and Uzbekistan have strategic partnerships in various sectors such as political, trade and investment, defence, security, counter-terrorism, science and technology, nuclear energy, space, Information Technology and have promoted cultural and academic linkages. There have been regular exchanges between India and Uzbekistan including the visits of Chief Minister of Gujarat and Defence Minister of India to Uzbekistan in 2019 and those of Interior Minister and the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan to India in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The first meeting of the National Coordination Committee at the Ministerial level was held in August 2020 for monitoring implementation of various bilateral projects and agreements

India- Uzbekistan Virtual Summit: Topics discussed

There were some major topics discussed by the leaders of both countries. Take a look at the details below.

COVID 19:

India and Uzbekistan emphasized on the need for bilateral and global cooperation for the fight against the COVID-19, including development and distribution of effective vaccines and other medicines.

Trade:

India and Uzbekistan have a mutually identified target of USD 1 billion for bilateral trade. The countries decided to fast-track the conclusion of the ongoing Joint Feasibility Study to pave the way for the commencement of negotiations on a Preferential Trade Agreement. Both sides agreed to work towards an early conclusion of the Bilateral Investment Treaty which would facilitate the investment promotion and protection for further improvement of trade and economic cooperation. Uzbekistan also welcomed the opportunities in India for investing / manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ flagship programme of Government of India. The Sides also agreed to encourage the establishment of direct contacts between the chambers of commerce and industries. Thus they agreed to hold the 2nd session of India-Uzbekistan Business Forum in October 2020 with the participation of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Uz-CCI.

Development:

India approved USD 448 million of Line of Credit to be extended for four developmental projects in Uzbekistan in the fields of road construction, sewerage treatment and information technology. USD 1 billion Line of Credit has earlier also been offered by India for Central Asian countries. It was done during the 2nd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue. Both countries acknowledged increasing G2G and B2B ties in the areas of Information Technology and Education sector

Defence:

India and Uzbekistan’s first meeting of Joint Working Group on Defence Cooperation was held in February 2019. A lot of progress has been made ever since. Both parties agreed to strengthen the cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and special services between them, including under the framework of the Uzbekistan-India Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism. Uzbekistan would establish an India Room in the Armed Forces Academy of Uzbekistan. The President thanked for the Indian assistance in the ongoing development of an IT Room in the Academy. India agreed to the Uzbek proposal of holding trilateral dialogue among India, Iran and Uzbekistan which would promote connectivity through the Chabahar port. India suggested Uzbekistan join the International North-South Transport Corridor to add the overall improvement of connectivity in the larger Eurasian space.

Culture:

India invited Uzbek students for scholarships from Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and training and capacity building under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture in Tashkent completed its 25 years. The leaders appreciated the role it has played in strengthening India-Uzbekistan cultural relations.

Way Forward:

Both countries are each other’s strategic partner and look for a bright partnership ahead. They both called for comprehensive reform of the UN structures including the Security Council with expansion in both categories of membership. The countries also said that the United Nations could play a central role in maintaining global peace and security.

Credits: Ministry of External Affairs