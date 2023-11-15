India vs New Zealand LIVE: One of the most important games in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to go down today November 15. India and New Zealand will battle in match 46 (semi-final) at the packed 33,000-capacity Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The excitement and the tension are sky-high.
The India vs New Zealand semi-final match will begin at 2:00 PM.
Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you the stats, records, player profiles and comprehensive coverage of the much-anticipated semi-final 1 between India and New Zealand. You can check India vs New Zealand live score here, along with the latest developments in the 2023 ICC World Cup below.
ICC World Cup 2023 Match 46 Semi-Final: India vs New Zealand LIVE
- The day is finally here that cricket fans around the world have been waiting for all year. Today, arch-rivals India and New Zealand will collide in the semi-final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.
- This was the same stage where New Zealand knocked India out in the 2019 World Cup. India has learned from the match and the odds are in the hosts’ favour.
- The pitch, the bowlers, and the home crowd will be an advantage for the Indian squad. However, New Zealand also has one of the best bowling and batting line-ups in the world.
- The x-factor for India will be the combined pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Preview
Timings
Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)
Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)
Where to Watch
Television: Star Sports Network
Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Free for Mobile Users)
Team Captain
|
India: Rohit Sharma
New Zealand: Kane Williamson
Key Players
|
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Jasprit Bumrah, Rachin, Ravindra, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult
Last Encounter
In ODI World Cup: (2023) India won by 4 wickets
In 2023: India won by 90 runs (ODI series in January)
Team Squads
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham(Captain/Wicket-Keeper), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult
Weather Forecast
Warm and Sunny with no chance of rain