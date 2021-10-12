Indian Space Association (ISpA) launched by PM Modi: All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Indian Space Association which is a boost to the Indian space sector and would unite the space sectors in the world.

As he said the country will have to ensure that space plays an important role in uniting, connecting the world in the 21st century. Take a look at his tweets below and also know all about the Space Association below.

For us, the space sector is about bringing a positive difference in the lives of 130 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/5MxcPthmRQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

The 4 pillars on which India is working to transform the space sector. pic.twitter.com/eeyP7JrLcj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

What is the Indian Space Association (ISPA)?

According to a statement released by the PMO 'Indian Space Association (ISpA) is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian Space Industry.'

This association plans to undertake policy advocacy and work with various stakeholders of the Indian space field. It may include the government and its agencies as well.

It is represented by homegrown and global corporations which have the potential to work in space and satellite technologies.

The founding members are inclusive of:

Larson and Toubro Nelco (TATA) OneWeb Bharti Airtel Mapmyindia Walchandnagar Industries Ananth Technology Ltd

The core members include:

Godrej Hughes India Azista-BST Aerospace Pvt Ltd BEL Centum Electronics Maxar India

The head of ISpA body which would work for the promotion of industry interests and business opportunities globally would be Lt Gen Anil Bhatt (Retd.) He was also the Director-General of Military Operations previously.

As you can see in the tweet above the Prime Minister also said something about the 4 Pillars of Space Sector Reforms. These are

Freedom of Innovation to the private sector Government's role as an enabler Youth prepared for the future Space sector is a tool for development for the common man

Space Sector Opened for Private Sector: Importance

Prime Minister said that earlier the Space Sector was limited to the Government only, but now that is not the case. PM said," we changed that mindset and introduced the innovations in the field. We brought the government and startups together because it is not the time for linear innovation but exponential innovation."

Importance of Indian Space Association

India would be one of the few countries that would develop the expertise in launch vehicles, interplanetary exploration, satellites etc. The entry of the private sector is expected to strengthen the brand value of efficiency and affordability and help India become an end to end space system supply chain. The Government would also support the start-ups and innovators in this sector. The Government would be able to share its expertise, providing a launchpad for the private sector and ISRO's facilities. The Government would also get to act as an aggregator for space assets.

For Common People, the space sector is just a medium for the development of common people and aims to provide better mapping and imaging of the country. The introduction of ISpA would enhance the speed of the internet to entrepreneurs, improved forecasting and security along with agricultural income for farmers by predicting natural disasters.

With such benefits for the common people and the businessmen of the country, this Association seems promising for a better future.

