India's First Quantum City To Be Built in Bengaluru: Check Details Here

Bengaluru, India's technology hub, now gets ready for the next science and innovation frontier quantum technology. With the recent announcement of India's first Quantum City at Hessarghatta, Karnataka is moving aggressively into the quantum race in the world.
The state's ₹1,000 crore Quantum Mission-powered project vows to foster frontier-level research, fuel ambitious start-ups, and broaden the city's image from Silicon Valley of India to a quantum science leadership center. The article delves into the specifics, goals, and quantum possibilities of Quantum City on the country's tech landscape.
Project Highlights
-
Location: Hessarghatta, 25–30 km northwest of Bengaluru city and close to the Kempegowda International Airport.
-
Land Development: 6.17 acres for Quantum City; 8 acres for ICTS-TIFR expansion.
-
Value Mission: ₹1,000 crore investment under the Karnataka Quantum Mission to create a USD 20 billion quantum economy by 2035.
Facilities Proposed:
-
High-technology research laboratories for quantum computing, materials, and allied sciences.
-
Incubation centers to enable quantum start-ups and entrepreneurs.
-
Quantum Hardware Park for processor, chip, and accessory manufacturing.
-
Quantum High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centres.
-
High-technology academic-industry convergence platforms.
Pillars and Objectives
-
Human Capital Development: Quantum research in over 20 institutions, high-tech job skilling for 10,000, 150 annual PhD scholarships, and integration of the school curriculum.
-
Research & Development: Aggressive goals of constructing 1,000-qubit processors, expansion of quantum applications in healthcare, cybersecurity, and agriculture, and 100+ quantum patents development.
-
Infrastructure Development: Deployment of quantum computers in the commercial space, a concentrated cluster of innovation centers, and a chip manufacturing facility.
-
Industry & Start-Up Support: Establishment of a Quantum Venture Capital Fund for 100+ startups and collaboration portals for global partners.
-
Global Collaboration: Global task force and events like the Quantum India Conclave for establishing global partnerships.
Economic and Social Impact
-
Job Creation: Expected to generate more than 200,000 jobs by 2030, including 10,000 highly skilled jobs in quantum technology sector.
-
Tech Export Potential: Adds to India's position in international technology supply chains and scientific diplomacy.
-
Regional Development: Aims to trigger development of infrastructure in northwest Bengaluru, Karnataka, and offer new investment and real estate opportunities.
-
National Leadership: Enhances India's position under the National Quantum Mission and its quest to be at the forefront of quantum innovation in Asia.
The development of India's first Quantum City in Bengaluru represents a milestone moment for the country's scientific and economic future. With strong infrastructure, international partnerships, and targeted policy measures, Quantum City presents Bengaluru and India with an opportunity to lead innovations in quantum computing, cutting-edge research, and tech start-ups.
With Karnataka seeking to establish a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035, the Quantum City is ready to bring in global talent and investments, pushing the next growth wave. From research institutes to hardware parks, its comprehensive ecosystem promises not only national but also global supremacy in quantum science and innovation.
