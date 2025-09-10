India's First Quantum City To Be Built in Bengaluru: Check Details Here

Bengaluru, India's technology hub, now gets ready for the next science and innovation frontier quantum technology. With the recent announcement of India's first Quantum City at Hessarghatta, Karnataka is moving aggressively into the quantum race in the world.

The state's ₹1,000 crore Quantum Mission-powered project vows to foster frontier-level research, fuel ambitious start-ups, and broaden the city's image from Silicon Valley of India to a quantum science leadership center. The article delves into the specifics, goals, and quantum possibilities of Quantum City on the country's tech landscape.

Project Highlights