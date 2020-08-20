Sadbhavana Diwas 2020: 25 Inspirational and memorable quotes by Rajiv Gandhi

Sadbhavana Diwas 2020: Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister of India who served the nation from 1984 to 1989. Today is the 76th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas or Harmony Day. Rajiv Gandhi was born on 20 August, 1944 as Rajiv Ratna Gandhi in Bombay (now Mumbai) to Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi. He was posthumously awarded the ‘Bharat Ratan’ which is the highest civilian award in India.

Sadbhavana Diwas 2020, 76th Birth Anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi: All you need to know

25 Inspirational and memorable quotes by Rajiv Gandhi

1. "Better a brain drain than a brain in the drain."

2. "A responsive administration is tested most at the point of interface between the administration and the people."

3. "India missed the Industrial Revolution; it cannot afford to miss the Computer Revolution."

4. "The terrorists are busy in and outside the country in such activities which are a danger to the unity and integrity of the country."

5. "When a big tree falls, the ground shakes."

6. "Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years."

7. "Women are the social conscience of a country. They hold our societies together."

8. "Development is not about factories, dams, and roads. Development is about people. The goal is material, cultural and spiritual fulfillment for the people. The human factor is of supreme value in development."

9. "She was a mother not only to me but to the whole nation. She served the Indian people to the last drop of her blood.”

10. "India is an old country but a young nation…I am young and I too have a dream, I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind."

11. "If farmers become weak the country loses self-reliance but if they are strong, freedom also becomes strong. If we do not maintain our progress in agriculture, poverty cannot be eliminated from India.But our biggest poverty alleviation programme is to improve the living standard of our farmers. The thrust of our poverty alleviation programmes is on the uplift of the farmers."

12. "Our task today is to bring India to the threshold of the twenty-first century, free of burden of poverty, legacy of our colonial past, and capable of meeting the rising aspirations of our people."

13. "We must see that regional imbalances in the growth of various parties of the country are removed and all the states progress evenly. We shall ensure that all citizens of the country get full opportunity to contribute their might towards India's progress."

14. "If my mother gets help from it, then I will enter politics."

15. "The world is changing much too fast for us to have a moribund system which is not flexible, which cannot evolve and develop with changes in our society, in our country, as they come about in the world."

16. "The democratic way of nation building requires patience, perseverance, and a spirit of conciliation."

17. "Thinking of this University [Ambedkar University] today, we are reminded of Mahatma Gandhi because if there was anyone who fought for the weak in India, the first one to raise his voice for Scheduled Castes, that was Gandhi ji. There were social workers before him but not any people who raised this matter in the political arena as he did."

18. "It is compartmentalization of India into rigidly separated rural and urban settlements that have been the worst legacy of the colonial system of local self government."

19. "A responsive administration is tested most at the point of interface between the administration and the people."

20. "Instead of understanding the crisis facing the country and helping the country, the opposition wants to weaken the country by its deeds."

21. "I would like to be remembered as having brought India into the 21st century parallel with the most advanced countries in the world, out of the branding of India as a developing country to the status of the developed nation."

22. "India is an old country, but a young nation. We are impatient, I am impatient. And I too have a dream of an India- strong, independent, and self-reliant."

23. "Our plan cannot be hard and dogmatic. They must change with the times and move with the development of our country. Every year brings new compulsions, new circumstances, and with each Plan these must be taken into consideration."

24. "The late Indira Gandhi always used to warn about the dangers that the country was facing. She used to keep saying that the country was going through a very dangerous time. This danger is now many times more than what it was at that time. We should all be cautious now."

25. "For some days, people thought that India was shaking. But there are always tremors when a great tree falls."

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi Biography: Birth, Sadbhavana Diwas, Assassination, Family, Education, Personal Life and Political Career