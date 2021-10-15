Happy Dussehra 2021: Inspirational quotes by Lord Rama

Happy Dussehra 2021: This year the festival of Dussehra is celebrated on October 15 and is also known as Vijayadashami.

According to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind "On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad." He also said that "This festival inspires us to follow the path of morality, goodness and virtue."

He further stated that the persona of Lord Rama and his righteous conduct as Maryada-Purushottam is ideal for all.

He quoted that "may this festival strengthen the moral foundation of the society and inspire all the citizens to work for nation-building."

Happy Dussehra 2021: Inspirational quotes or sayings by Lord Rama

1. Pride, ego, and arrogance gradually take away the conscience of the person and destroy the faith. In the end, they make you do what they want and never let you feel that you are wrong and on the wrong path.

2. The mind which is inside this body is the vehicle of feelings of sorrow and happiness, pain and relief. And Maya (Illusion), hidden in this world, examines every living being through that mind.

3. Give everything your best shot and persevere. Be yourself, Above all, let who you are, what you are, what you believe, shine through every sentence you write, every piece you finish.

4. Be the best version of yourself, because no one is you or can be you. To wish you were someone else is to waste the person you are.

5. Happiness and Sorrow alternate in one’s life…To be happy always is something that is difficult to achieve. That is to say, happiness and sorrow alternate in one's life and there cannot be uninterrupted happiness alone.

6. Raghukul Reet Sada Chali Aayi, Praan Jaaye Par Vachan Na Jaayi..What Rama says once he carried out; there is no looking back.

7. It is difficult to pay the debt of Mothers and Fathers. It is difficult for the children to repay the debt of what the mother and the father have done to bring them up.

8. It is not a good thing to judge any person without knowing his / her abilities. A person’s ability distinguishes him from everyone else, and that same ability also becomes that person’s mightiness in the end.

9. When everyone abandons a man, when they stop believing in him, when he becomes lonely and no one accepts him, then God takes him to his refuge and delivers him to his right destination.

10. Just as people are afraid of serpents they are afraid of people who utter lies. Truth controls this world and dharma is rooted in truth.

11. Whatever happened is happens for good. By thinking like this, experience sorrow and happiness. The creator gives sorrow for education and happiness to the rest of mankind.

12. The floor is very much in front of you, which one you choose depends on you. Because no matter which destination is chosen, there is a way to reach there.

13. Good people are not affected by their qualities even by being in the company of bad people. But bad people definitely feel the change in themselves by being in the company of good people.

14. A wise man should foresee tragedy or misfortune and take action to prevent or overcome such tragedy or misfortune well before it strikes. Thus only he can enjoy a safe and good life.

15. Whatever is one's food, the same food shall be offered to one's Gods.

16. Sometimes we embark on a journey not knowing where it ends. If you don't know where you are going, any road will get you there.

17. As the wind moves, the dust with the air blows into the sky and, when mixed with the water flowing downwards, becomes mud, this is the effect of the consistency.

18. The cow is of any color, but its milk is very beneficial and should be ingested. Similarly, good learning should be received from anywhere, it must be accepted.

19. We have no right to ask when a sorrow comes, 'Why did this happen to me?' unless we ask the same question for every joy that comes our way.

20. Because love makes everything easier. The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to let it come in.

21. Pushing the boundaries of your mind, lands you amid a million opportunities. Limitations live only in our minds. But if we use our imaginations, our possibilities become limitless.

Also, Read