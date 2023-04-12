International Day for Street Children 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts & More

International Day for Street Children 2023: Every year on April 12, the International Day for Street Children is marked to raise awareness for kids who are frequently left out of statistics. This day strives to provide them with medical care, education, and skills training for a better quality of life.

According to UNICEF's definition, street children are boys and girls under the age of 18 who have made ‘the street’ their home and/or their place of employment and who are not given enough protection or supervision. Also, it has distinguished street children into three broad categories:





Children working on the street.

Children who live on the street with families.

Abandoned or Orphan kids.

International Day For Street Children 2023: History

Around the world, 150 million children may be homeless, according to the latest figures from the United Nations. Street children can be found in most of the world's well-known cities, but the phenomenon is more common in highly populated metropolitan centres in developing or economically unstable regions, such as nations in Africa, South America, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia. And of course, these kids aren't allowed to exercise many of their fundamental human rights.

The United Nations organised a Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. All children worldwide should have the following rights, according to what was debated at the convention: the right to a secure, adoring, and nurturing environment; healthcare and nourishment; clean water and electricity; equal chances; and the right to live in dignity and freedom. And the day later was recognised as International Day of Street Children.

World Parkinson's Day: All You Need To Know

International Day For Street Children 2023:Significance

Street kids often do not have access to education, health care, and prospects for a life of dignity. To lessen the perils that street children face, organisations like the Consortium for Street Children (C.S.C.) are working to implement the Four Steps to Equality. These actions include committing to equality, guarding every child, granting access to services, and coming up with fresh ideas. The following are some additional key justifications for commemorating International Day for Street Children:

It is one of those exceptional occurrences that draws attention to the suffering of street children and upholds their rights.

The day seeks to create a world in which every child resides in a caring environment. It also attempts to guarantee the preservation of their human rights.

The day offers a chance to remind people of the importance of even the smallest deeds of kindness.

How is International Day For Street Children observed?

The various human rights organizations or NGOs hold events like informational seminars, panel discussions, and fundraisers on the occasion of International Day for Street Children. These events aim to educate and aware society of the struggles and hardships of these unfortunate kids.

A person can also volunteer with several organisations that aid street children or impart skills to improve their living conditions. Contribution to the good cause can also be done by making a donation, organising a fundraiser, supporting a ministry, or helping to raise awareness of the difficulties faced by street children.

As children living on the streets can be rehabilitated and placed in loving families with the combined efforts of governments, human rights organizations, and private citizens.

In a census survey conducted by Save the Children under its project ‘Spotlight on #TheInvisibles’, there are 2,02,765 children living on the streets of India. The data includes 10 major cities including with a maximum count of 81,235, Maharashtra at second rank with 52,535, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 30,407 and Kolkata with 20,068.

The International Day of Street Children (IDSC) is significant in recognising the tens of millions of street children around the world who are strong and resilient. This day also honours street children's humanity, dignity, and tenacity in the face of unfathomable suffering.

Important Days and Dates in April 2023