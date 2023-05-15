International Day Of The Families 2023: Date, Theme, History, Symbol, Significance & More

International Day Of The Families 2023: The International Day of Families is observed on 15 May every year. The Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237 and reflects the importance the international community attaches to families. It provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families.

International Day Of Families 2023: Date & Theme

Everywhere in the world, May 15 is commemorated as Families Day. The United Nations has declared that "Demographic Trends & Families" would serve as the theme for the 2023 International Day of Families celebration.

One of the most significant megatrends affecting our globe and the lives and well-being of families everywhere is demographic change. Fertility and death rates have a major impact on demographic changes. And reports state that families benefit from declining fertility rates because they are better able to invest in the health and education of their children, which reduces poverty and promotes greater socioeconomic development.

International Day Of Families 2023: Sign & Symbols

The International Day of Families is represented with a solid green circle bearing a red motif. Simple sketches of a heart and a house can be seen in the image's components. This shows that families are the backbone of society and give people of all ages a secure place to live.

International Day Of The Families 2023: History

Everywhere in the world, there are challenges that put the stability of families at risk. In the 1980s, the UN started to acknowledge this as the Secretary-General pushed for awareness among public officials and decision-makers. The UN went on to create this commemorative day and choose a new families-centred issue every year to address concerns like education, poverty, health, work/family balance, etc.

The International Day Of Families was established on May 15 in 1994 because the United Nations decided that families were significant enough to merit their own day of recognition. It is an opportunity to look back on the work begun in 1994 and to recognise the value of families, individuals, societies, and cultures all over the world.

International Day Of The Families 2023: Significance

The International Day of Families observance is to raise awareness of the impact of demographic trends on families. Some other benefits of the significance of the day are:

It emphasises the value of families in society. Each family member can feel more content and better about the world and themselves when the family is strong.

The day reminds us to cherish our individuality and distinctions. It's about celebrating all of the people you care about, not just the blood relations.

In addition to being a moment for celebration, the International Day of Families also serves as a forum for important discussions concerning some of the difficulties that families all around the world encounter. And today, we work to increase people's knowledge of some of these difficulties.

International Day Of Families 2023: Celebration

The 2023 commemoration of the International Day of Families focuses on the megatrend of demographic transition and its effects on families as part of the preparations for the thirty-year anniversary of the International Year of the Families, 2024 (IYF+30). The purpose of the event is to disseminate current information on demographic trends, such as ageing and intergenerational solidarity; to make it easier to analyse how these changes affect family life; and to promote families-friendly policies that will address the needs of families all over the world. The occasion will feature:

Launch of the Background Paper on “The Impact of Demographic Trends on Families”

Presentation of the World Social Report 2023 “Leaving No One Behind in an Ageing World”

Presentation on intergenerational equity and solidarity

An overview of recommendations of policies in response to demographic trends Presentation of civil society initiatives for IYF+30

Interactive discussion with audience participation

Source: un.org

International Day of Families is an opportunity to celebrate and honour relationships. The day teaches us to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts one puts into the families.

Important days and dates in May 2023