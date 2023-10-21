National Police Day 2023: Know What are the Different Police Forces in India

National Police Day is observed in India on October 21st every year to commemorate the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty. The observance of National Police Day is a solemn occasion to pay homage to the brave men and women who have laid down their lives for the safety and security of the nation.

It is a day to reflect on the immense contributions made by the police force in maintaining law and order, upholding justice, and combating crime.

On this day, various events are organised across the country to honour the martyrs and their families. Wreath-laying ceremonies are held at police memorials, and tributes are paid to the fallen heroes.

Gallantry awards are also presented to police personnel for their outstanding acts of bravery.

National Police Day is not just a day of remembrance; it is also a day to reaffirm the commitment of the police force to serve the nation with dedication and integrity.

The sacrifices made by police personnel serve as a constant reminder of the risks they face daily to ensure citizens' safety.

What Is the History of National Police Day?

The history of National Police Day dates back to October 21, 1959, when a contingent of ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was ambushed and killed by Chinese troops in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh.

The CRPF personnel were on a patrol mission when they were attacked by a vastly superior Chinese force. Despite being outnumbered and outgunned, the CRPF personnel fought valiantly till their last breath.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Government of India observed October 21st as Police Martyrs' Day. The day is observed to commemorate the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty.

The Press Information Bureau states: “On October 21, 1959, ten valiant Policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, October 21 is observed in commemoration of these martyrs and of all other Police personnel killed on duty.”

What Is the Significance of National Police Day?

National Police Day holds immense significance for a number of reasons:

It is a day to commemorate the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty. Every year, a large number of police personnel lose their lives while protecting the lives and property of citizens. National Police Day is a day to remember these brave men and women and to honour their ultimate sacrifice.

It is a day to recognize the important role played by the police force in maintaining law and order. The police force is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of citizens. They work tirelessly to prevent crime, investigate offences, and apprehend criminals. National Police Day is a day to acknowledge the vital contribution made by the police force to society.

It is a day to boost the morale of police personnel. The job of a police officer is often challenging and dangerous. National Police Day is a day to show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of police personnel. It is a day to let them know that their efforts are valued and appreciated.

It is a day to promote public awareness of the challenges faced by police personnel. The public often has a limited understanding of the risks and dangers faced by police officers on a daily basis. National Police Day is an opportunity to educate the public about the challenges of police work and to foster greater understanding and support for the police force.

What are the Different Police Forces in India?

India has a complex and multi-layered police system, consisting of a number of different police forces at the central, state, and local levels. The primary responsibility for maintaining law and order in India rests with the state police forces, which are under the control of the respective state governments. However, the central government also maintains a number of central police forces that are responsible for specialized tasks such as border security, counter-insurgency, and internal security.

Central Police Forces

The central police forces in India are:

Assam Rifles (AR): The Assam Rifles is a paramilitary force that is primarily responsible for maintaining law and order in the North East region of India.

Border Security Force (BSF): The Border Security Force is responsible for guarding India's land borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, China, and Myanmar.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): The Central Industrial Security Force is responsible for providing security to public sector undertakings, airports, and other critical infrastructure.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): The Central Reserve Police Force is the largest paramilitary force in India and is responsible for a variety of tasks, including counter-insurgency, riot control, and election duty.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is responsible for guarding India's border with China.

National Security Guard (NSG): The National Security Guard is a counter-terrorism force that is responsible for responding to major terrorist attacks.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): The Sashastra Seema Bal is responsible for guarding India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

State Police Forces

Each state in India has its own state police force, which is responsible for maintaining law and order within the state. The state police forces are headed by a Director General of Police (DGP), who is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The IPS is a central service, and IPS officers are appointed to senior positions in both the central and state police forces.

The state police forces are divided into a number of districts, each of which is headed by a Superintendent of Police (SP). The districts are further divided into sub-divisions, each of which is headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). The sub-divisions are further divided into circles, each of which is headed by an Inspector of Police (Inspector). The circles are further divided into police stations, each of which is headed by a Station House Officer (SHO).

Local Police

In addition to the state police forces, there are also a number of local police forces in India. These include:

Municipal police: Municipal police forces are responsible for maintaining law and order in urban areas.

Village police: Village police forces are responsible for maintaining law and order in rural areas.

Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD): The Gram Rakshak Dal is a voluntary force that assists the police in maintaining law and order in rural areas.