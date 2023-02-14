Know Yourself Test: What is XNXP Personality? These XNXP Personality Traits Reveal Your MBTI Type

Know Yourself Test: Do you often ask yourself ‘Who Am I”? Do you want to get a 'freakishly accurate' description of your personality and know why you do things the way you do? You can learn a lot about yourself once you learn about your personality type. So, what’s your personality type? Today, we shall explore the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) to learn different psychological preferences in how people operate, feel, think, perceive, and make decisions.

As per the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), there are 16 MBTI personality types (four-letter codes) based on four categories: Extraversion (E) vs. Introversion (I), Sensing (S) vs. Intuition (N), Thinking (T) vs. Feeling (F), and Judging (J) vs. Perceiving (P).

What is XNXP Personality?

XNXP personality is not a commonly recognized personality type in the MBTI test. Rather, the XNXP personality includes 4 MBTI personality types that are based on Extraversion (E), Introversion (I), Intuition (N), Feeling (F), Thinking (T), and Perceiving (P).

The 4 MBTI Personality Types that fall under the XNXP Personality combination include:

ENFP (Extraverted, Intuitive, Feeling, Perceiving)

ENTP (Extraverted, Intuitive, Thinking, Perceiving)

INFP (Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, Perceiving)

INTP (Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking, Perceiving)

Personality Test: Born on 6th, 15th, 24th? Know Your Dominant Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

Personality Test: Born on 5th, 14th, 23rd? Know Your Dominant Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

XNXP Personality Traits: What is your MBTI Type?

As mentioned earlier, XNXP is not a recognized MBTI personality type, but ENFP, ENTP, INFP, and INTP are the four-letter codes that could fall under this combination. Here are some common personality traits associated with these four MBTI types:

ENFP Personality Type

If you have an ENFP personality type, your MBTI personality traits are Extraverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Prospecting. ENFPs are typically energetic, enthusiastic, creative, and spontaneous individuals who are driven by their emotions and a desire to explore new possibilities.

The personality traits of the ENFP personality type are:

Creative and imaginative

Enthusiastic and energetic

Empathetic and caring

Curious and exploratory

Spontaneous and adaptable

Excellent communication and social skills

Sometimes prone to being disorganized and indecisive

Know Yourself Test: Way You Hold Your Phone Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Know Yourself Test: Way You Hold Your Pen Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

ENTP Personality Type

If you have an ENTP personality type, your MBTI personality traits are Extraverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Perceiving. ENTPs are typically innovative, curious, and independent thinkers who enjoy problem-solving and intellectual challenges.

The personality traits of the ENTP personality type are:

Analytical and logical

Independent and original thinkers

Confident and assertive

Quick-witted and innovative

Excellent problem solvers

Skilled in debating and arguing

Can sometimes come across as insensitive or argumentative

Personality Test: Born on Sunday? Know Your Hidden Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

Personality Test: Born on 9th, 18th, 27th? Know Your Hidden Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

INFP Personality Type

If you have an INFP personality type, your MBTI personality traits are Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Perceiving. INFPs are typically empathetic, idealistic, and introspective individuals who are driven by their values and a desire to help others.

The personality traits of the INFP personality type are:

Empathetic and idealistic

Strong personal values and morals

Imaginative and creative

Sensitive and caring toward others

Insightful and introspective

Often passionate about social causes and personal interests

Can sometimes struggle with making decisions and taking action

Personality Test: Born on 8th, 17th, 26th? Know Your Hidden Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

Personality Test: Born on 7th, 16th, 25th? Know Your Hidden Personality Traits and Suitable Careers

INTP Personality Type

If you have an INTP personality type, your MBTI personality traits are Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Perceiving. INTPs are typically analytical, logical, and independent thinkers who enjoy exploring abstract theories and ideas.

The personality traits of the INTP personality type are:

Analytical and logical

Independent and self-motivated

Curious and open-minded

Excellent problem solvers and critical thinkers

Skilled at recognizing patterns and connections

Often interested in science and technology

Can sometimes come across as aloof or detached from others

In conclusion, personality is complex and can be influenced by many factors, including upbringing, life experiences, and environmental factors. In some other articles, we shall explore in-depth personality traits, strengths & weaknesses, and career paths of these MBTI personality types.

Tell us in the comments: How do you hold your phone?

Check out more personality tests to know yourself truly!