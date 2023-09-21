[Updated] Kuldeep Yadav Stats 2023: Total Wickets, Runs, and Catches in All Formats

Kuldeep Yadav Stats 2023: India is one of the most dominant cricket teams in the world, and the sport occupies a huge place in the hearts of all Indians. All the credit goes to the many incredible talents India has produced over the years. From first winning the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1983 to becoming the consistently top-ranked team in the world, India is a force to be reckoned with in cricket.

Some of the greatest batsmen and bowlers, like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli belong to India. Among the next generation of cricketers, Kuldeep Yadav is considered the best spin bowler in the country. He is one of the few Indian players who bowl left-arm Unorthodox spin and is also a good lower-order batsman.

Yadav has been playing cricket for over a decade and represented India in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. He is also the first Indian bowler to take two international hat-tricks and the fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in an ODI.

Today, we take a look at Kuldeep Yadav’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Kuldeep Yadav Stats and Key Achievements

Kuldeep Yadav is often considered one of the best spin bowlers in the world right now. He particularly excels in ODI games and has already amassed 150 international wickets. Yadav showed his marvellous skills in the Asia Cup 2023, which earned him the Man of the Series award. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 236 international wickets so far.

Bowling Stats

Format Tests ODIs T20Is Match 8 89 32 Innings 14 86 31 Balls 1279 4519 687 Runs 733 3847 758 Wickets 34 150 52 BBI 5/40 6/25 5/24 BBM 8/113 6/25 5/24 Average 21.55 25.64 14.57 Economy 3.43 5.1 6.62 Strike Rate 37.6 30.1 13.2 4 wicket hauls 2 7 1 5 wicket haul 3 2 1

Kuldeep Yadav ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Kuldeep Yadav has played only one World Cup so far but didn’t get to fully exhibit his talents. He will be among India’s primary bowlers in the 2023 World Cup. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Kuldeep Yadav below.

Bowling & Fielding Overs 67.0 Balls 402 Maidens 2 Runs Conceded 337 Wickets 6 Average 56.17 4 Wickets in Innings 0 Best 2/32 Economy Rate 5.03 Strike Rate 67.00

Kuldeep Yadav Total Runs

Kuldeep Yadav is quite skilled with the bat as well and is continuing to develop his ability as a dependable all-rounder in the lower order.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 8 89 32 Inning 9 33 7 Not Out 0 17 3 Runs 94 168 46 Highest Score 40 19 23* Average 10.44 10.5 11.5 Balls Faced 299 290 59 Strike Rate 31.43 57.93 77.96 100s 0 0 0 50s 0 0 0 Fours 11 13 2 Sixes 0 0 0 Catches 3 13 10

Kuldeep Yadav Number of Catches in All Format

Kuldeep Yadav has taken 26 catches in international cricket.