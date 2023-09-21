[Updated] Kuldeep Yadav Stats 2023: Total Wickets, Runs, and Catches in All Formats

All Kuldeep Yadav Records: Check the key highlights of Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav's career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Get here the latest details about Kuldeep Yadav's stats, Total Wickets and Runs
Kuldeep Yadav Stats 2023: India is one of the most dominant cricket teams in the world, and the sport occupies a huge place in the hearts of all Indians. All the credit goes to the many incredible talents India has produced over the years. From first winning the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1983 to becoming the consistently top-ranked team in the world, India is a force to be reckoned with in cricket.

Some of the greatest batsmen and bowlers, like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli belong to India. Among the next generation of cricketers, Kuldeep Yadav is considered the best spin bowler in the country. He is one of the few Indian players who bowl left-arm Unorthodox spin and is also a good lower-order batsman.

Yadav has been playing cricket for over a decade and represented India in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. He is also the first Indian bowler to take two international hat-tricks and the fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in an ODI.

Today, we take a look at Kuldeep Yadav’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Kuldeep Yadav Stats and Key Achievements

Kuldeep Yadav is often considered one of the best spin bowlers in the world right now. He particularly excels in ODI games and has already amassed 150 international wickets.  Yadav showed his marvellous skills in the Asia Cup 2023, which earned him the Man of the Series award. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 236 international wickets so far.

Bowling Stats

Format

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

8

89

32

Innings

14

86

31

Balls

1279

4519

687

Runs

733

3847

758

Wickets

34

150

52

BBI

5/40

6/25

5/24

BBM

8/113

6/25

5/24

Average

21.55

25.64

14.57

Economy

3.43

5.1

6.62

Strike Rate

37.6

30.1

13.2

4 wicket hauls

2

7

1

5 wicket haul

3

2

1

Kuldeep Yadav ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Kuldeep Yadav has played only one World Cup so far but didn’t get to fully exhibit his talents. He will be among India’s primary bowlers in the 2023 World Cup. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Kuldeep Yadav below.

Bowling & Fielding

Overs

67.0

Balls

402

Maidens

2

Runs Conceded

337

Wickets

6

Average

56.17

4 Wickets in Innings

0

Best

2/32

Economy Rate

5.03

Strike Rate

67.00

Kuldeep Yadav Total Runs

Kuldeep Yadav is quite skilled with the bat as well and is continuing to develop his ability as a dependable all-rounder in the lower order.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

8

89

32

Inning

9

33

7

Not Out

0

17

3

Runs

94

168

46

Highest Score

40

19

23*

Average

10.44

10.5

11.5

Balls Faced

299

290

59

Strike Rate

31.43

57.93

77.96

100s

0

0

0

50s

0

0

0

Fours

11

13

2

Sixes

0

0

0

Catches

3

13

10

Kuldeep Yadav Number of Catches in All Format

Kuldeep Yadav has taken 26 catches in international cricket.

FAQ

How many total wickets does Kuldeep Yadav have?

Kuldeep Yadav has 236 total wickets in International cricket which includes 34 test wickets, 150 ODI wickets and 52 T20 wickets.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
