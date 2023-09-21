[Updated] Kuldeep Yadav Stats 2023: Total Wickets, Runs, and Catches in All Formats
Kuldeep Yadav Stats 2023: India is one of the most dominant cricket teams in the world, and the sport occupies a huge place in the hearts of all Indians. All the credit goes to the many incredible talents India has produced over the years. From first winning the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1983 to becoming the consistently top-ranked team in the world, India is a force to be reckoned with in cricket.
Some of the greatest batsmen and bowlers, like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli belong to India. Among the next generation of cricketers, Kuldeep Yadav is considered the best spin bowler in the country. He is one of the few Indian players who bowl left-arm Unorthodox spin and is also a good lower-order batsman.
Yadav has been playing cricket for over a decade and represented India in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. He is also the first Indian bowler to take two international hat-tricks and the fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in an ODI.
Today, we take a look at Kuldeep Yadav’s records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.
Kuldeep Yadav Stats and Key Achievements
Kuldeep Yadav is often considered one of the best spin bowlers in the world right now. He particularly excels in ODI games and has already amassed 150 international wickets. Yadav showed his marvellous skills in the Asia Cup 2023, which earned him the Man of the Series award. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 236 international wickets so far.
Bowling Stats
|
Format
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
8
|
89
|
32
|
Innings
|
14
|
86
|
31
|
Balls
|
1279
|
4519
|
687
|
Runs
|
733
|
3847
|
758
|
Wickets
|
34
|
150
|
52
|
BBI
|
5/40
|
6/25
|
5/24
|
BBM
|
8/113
|
6/25
|
5/24
|
Average
|
21.55
|
25.64
|
14.57
|
Economy
|
3.43
|
5.1
|
6.62
|
Strike Rate
|
37.6
|
30.1
|
13.2
|
4 wicket hauls
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
5 wicket haul
|
3
|
2
|
1
Kuldeep Yadav ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Kuldeep Yadav has played only one World Cup so far but didn’t get to fully exhibit his talents. He will be among India’s primary bowlers in the 2023 World Cup. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Kuldeep Yadav below.
|
Bowling & Fielding
|
Overs
|
67.0
|
Balls
|
402
|
Maidens
|
2
|
Runs Conceded
|
337
|
Wickets
|
Average
|
56.17
|
4 Wickets in Innings
|
0
|
Best
|
2/32
|
Economy Rate
|
5.03
|
Strike Rate
|
67.00
Kuldeep Yadav Total Runs
Kuldeep Yadav is quite skilled with the bat as well and is continuing to develop his ability as a dependable all-rounder in the lower order.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
8
|
89
|
32
|
Inning
|
9
|
33
|
7
|
Not Out
|
0
|
17
|
3
|
Runs
|
94
|
168
|
46
|
Highest Score
|
40
|
19
|
23*
|
Average
|
10.44
|
10.5
|
11.5
|
Balls Faced
|
299
|
290
|
59
|
Strike Rate
|
31.43
|
57.93
|
77.96
|
100s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Fours
|
11
|
13
|
2
|
Sixes
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Catches
|
3
|
13
|
10
Kuldeep Yadav Number of Catches in All Format
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 26 catches in international cricket.
