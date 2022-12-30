The American professional basketball player played for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Nicknamed "King James", LeBron Raymone James Sr. or popularly known as Lebron James was born on December 30, 1984.

The legend is widely considered one of the greatest players ever and is often compared to Michael Jordan in debates over the greatest basketball player of all time.

Lebron James Biography

Born 30 December 1984 (age 38 years), Akron, Ohio, United States Net worth 100 crores USD (2022) Forbes Height 2.06 m Children Bronny James, Bryce Maximus James, Zhuri James Spouse Savannah James (m. 2013) Weight 113 kg Salary 4.45 crores USD (2023)

Lebron James: EARLY LIFE

Born on December 30th, 1984, in Akron, Ohio, American basketball player LeBron Raymone James Sr. started playing basketball when he was nine.

started playing basketball when he was nine. He later joined the Northeast Ohio Basketball Association Shooting Stars, in the Amateur Athletic Union.

The athlete attended St. Vincent–St. Mary High School and stood out as a major member of the school’s varsity basketball team.

His talent on the court accumulated him the title of Ohio Mr. Basketball. Soon after which he stood tall at the spot in the USA Today’s All-USA First Team.

In 2001, while still in high school the basketball player LeBron was featured in an article for the basketball magazine on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

James was a shooting star in his high school years and was widely seen as a future NBA star.

Lebron James: Career And Fame Throughout The Years

In 2003, American athlete James was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was a team from his home state.

King James has been breaking NBA records since his first game.

He received the NBA Rookie of the Year Award at the end of his first season and by 2005, he was playing his first NBA All-Star Game.

He earned the All-NBA Team honor, continuously beating the records, and was soon regarded as one of the league’s best players.

In 2006, James was titled the NBA All-Star Game MVP and was twice awarded with the NBA MVP honor in 2009 and 2010.

Lebron James: Struggles, Ups, And Downs

After the lost championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron left the team and was scouted by several other teams wishing to sign him to their teams.

He finally joined the Miami Heat basketball team in a widely publicized television broadcast titled the decision.

James was under a lot of criticism and scrutiny following his free-agent decision, and his reputation plummeted.

Till 2014 LeBron stayed with the Miami Heats and while at it he won two back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013 after a poor start and a less-than-warm-welcome following his decision.

The 29-year-old, became the youngest NBA player to score 20,000 career points, in 2013.

He also earned the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

Though in 2014 after failing to secure a third championship for the Heat, LeBron ended his contract with the team and returned to the Cavaliers.

He led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first professional sports title after a 52-year drought.

The Cavaliers had to face defeat in the 2018 series 2016,

Despite James having some of the most memorable performances of his career following a hand injury that affected his game

LeBron decided to opt out of his contract with them.

In July 2018, it was announced through an interview with Sports Illustrated that James had signed on with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the team had a rough season that year, they started to turn around by the end of 2018, however, it wasn’t enough to get to the playoffs for that season. It was the first LeBron had ever missed since 2005.

Lebron James: Back in the game

Between 2019-2029 the team, with LeBron’s leadership, won the season by defeating the Miami Heat, his former team.

James was chosen to be a part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team In 2021.

In 2022, he became the first NBA player in history and made a record of at least 30,000 career points, 10,000 career rebounds, and 9,000 career assists.

In the same year, LeBron renewed his contract with the L.A. Lakers for a millionaire sum which made him the highest-paid athlete in the history of the association.

James has appeared in film and television, most notably hosting Saturday Night Live, The LeBron, and starring in the sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) too apart from his sports career.

